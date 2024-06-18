SP Somtow unveils new novel \'ClubX: Vampire in the Closet\'

Somtow, who was honoured as a National Artist in the Performing Arts in 2022, is making a notable return to literature with this release.

A Thai writer with over three decades of experience and a global reputation for his English-language novels, Somtow had taken a hiatus to pursue a career in international music. He founded the Siam Sinfonietta Youth Orchestra, directed theatrical productions such as Reya The Musical, and worked on several films.

During the launch event, Somtow revealed that ClubX: Vampire in the Closet marks his return to the literary world. "Initially, I didn't intend for it to be a book; it was meant to be a series," he said. "When Amazon in the US launched a platform for serial publishing inspired by Asian concepts, I thought that creating a series for Amazon would help develop a plot suitable for filming."

Somtow began publishing the story episodically on Amazon Kindle Vella, where it quickly gained popularity. Within a few months, it ranked in the Top 10 Best Sellers and achieved the No. 1 spot in the LGBTQI+ category and No. 8 in the Fantasy category in 2022. "This success surprised me, as it catered to an audience I had never written for before," Somtow noted. "Once it made the top ten, I was able to involve friends in the US to help produce the series."