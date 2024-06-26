Craving local stories: Netflix focuses more on Southeast Asia with new releases

Since it entered Indonesia in 2016, Netflix has grown into one of the primary sources of Western entertainment for viewers. But it grew significantly when it finally produced local original films and series in 2021, according to its head of content in Indonesia, Rusli Eddy.

Last year’s Netflix original film The Big 4 by Timo and the documentary Ice Cold about a local murder case involving Jessica Wongso became two of the most watched titles in Indonesia among other Hollywood blockbusters, Statista reported.

Over 260 million people across the globe are subscribers to the streaming service, Netflix shared.

SEA greatness

Southeast Asian films and series have fared consistently well on Netflix, with some even making it to the Global Top 10 List of what subscribers watch, including Indonesia’s Cigarette Girl and Thailand’s Hunger.

Last year’s report by Singapore analysis firm Media Partners Asia stated that Netflix’s revenue growth would benefit from more material contributions from parts of Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand.

The streaming company appeared to continue the plan. In Thailand, which has seen success with the drama series The Believers this March, Netflix is increasing its original content from just six titles last year to 10 titles this year.

It includes a horror series Terror Tuesday: Extreme, a sci-fi anthology Tomorrow and I, and the 70s’ sex-centred Doctor Climax, the latter premiered on June 13.

“We want this series to allow sex to be treated as a normal topic and be talked more openly,” Doctor Climax writer-director Kongdej Jaturanrasamee said at the showcase, adding that they aimed to challenge local audiences as well.

Separately, the Philippines is also set to expand its slate by dropping an original psychological thriller in October called Outside, which deals with a family in a zombie outbreak.

The show’s writer and director Carlo Ledesma aims for the film to be a “subversive” zombie story, taking inspiration from other similarly unorthodox zombie films like I Am Legend or World War Z where the infected people run fast toward their prey.

While gushing about South Korea’s successful horror films, Carlo also lauded the booming film industry in the Philippines and how Southeast Asian countries always appeared to inspire each other with their works.

“We in Southeast Asia have very similar stories, mythologies and folklore. How great would it be for all of us to collectively share that slowly but surely through [streaming platforms]?” Carlo said.

The only way Southeast Asia can do that, he believed, is to give more opportunities to local creators, thereby pushing more variety in their works and shining the light on what is happening this side of the world.

“Outside for me is about family, […] and it played out my worst fears as a father,” he added, noting it can be very relatable despite being his most personal project yet.

Radhiyya Indra

The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network