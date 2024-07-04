\"Breath of the Land The Musical\": AI-Powered event blending southern Isan culture

The event celebrates King Rama X's 72nd birthday on July 28, 2024. It will be held at the Chang Arena football stadium, offering free admission to various activities including a grand royal tribute show using world-class display technology and many charitable events.

Governor Mr Naruecha Kosacivilize revealed that Buriram is organizing this event to honour the King, encouraging people to do good deeds and show loyalty to the monarchy. They expect over 30,000 daily visitors, with contingency plans for larger crowds.