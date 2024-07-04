\"Breath of the Land The Musical\": AI-Powered event blending southern Isan culture

The event celebrates King Rama X's 72nd birthday on July 28, 2024. It will be held at the Chang Arena football stadium, offering free admission to various activities including a grand royal tribute show using world-class display technology and many charitable events.
Governor Mr Naruecha Kosacivilize revealed that Buriram is organizing this event to honour the King, encouraging people to do good deeds and show loyalty to the monarchy. They expect over 30,000 daily visitors, with contingency plans for larger crowds.
“This activity Descendants of Buriram Province Organized together There are many activities. Which will be open to all Buriram residents in Nearby provinces including Thai brothers and sisters from all over the country and tourists around the world Come see this great performance for 3 days, encouraging citizens of all groups. They worked together to do good deeds as royal merit. And is an expression of loyalty to the monarchy It is expected that the last event will have more than 30,000 people come to see the event per day, with a backup plan. If the number of sources increases even more It is open for viewing for free. Over 3 days it is expected that more than 200,000 people will attend.”
The event features:
- A spectacular light and sound show with 3D mapping
- An orchestra performance with 200 local musicians, blending 120 instruments including traditional Southern Isan instruments
- A musical depicting the King's royal duties and kindness
- A drawing competition about the King's royal duties for youth
Charitable activities include:
- Blood donations (7,200 units total)
- Food and drink donations
- Commemorative coins for attendees (80,000 coins)
Interested people can reserve seats online or follow the event details on the BURIRAM UNITED Facebook page.