Film portraying the last Queen of Vietnam has open call for cast

The film crew of Hoang Hau Cuoi Cung (The Last Queen) has put out a call for actors and actresses to portray the life of the last queen consort of Vietnam, Queen Nam Phuong (1913-1963).

Queen Nam Phuong, born Marie-Therese Nguyen Huu Thi Lan, was the first and primary wife of the last King Bao Dai of Vietnam from 1934, until her death. She also was the first and only queen consort of the Nguyen Dynasty.

The last queen was both a stunningly beautiful Vietnamese and had the intelligence of a Western-educated lady, with the ability to speak French -- these are the attributes that the film crew is looking for.

The director is also looking for someone to play the equally important role of King Bao Dai. Criteria for the actor to take on this important role must be to show his affection and generosity, as well as the ability to speak French.