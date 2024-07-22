Film portraying the last Queen of Vietnam has open call for cast

The film crew of Hoang Hau Cuoi Cung (The Last Queen) has put out a call for actors and actresses to portray the life of the last queen consort of Vietnam, Queen Nam Phuong (1913-1963).
Queen Nam Phuong, born Marie-Therese Nguyen Huu Thi Lan, was the first and primary wife of the last King Bao Dai of Vietnam from 1934, until her death. She also was the first and only queen consort of the Nguyen Dynasty.
The last queen was both a stunningly beautiful Vietnamese and had the intelligence of a Western-educated lady, with the ability to speak French -- these are the attributes that the film crew is looking for.
The director is also looking for someone to play the equally important role of King Bao Dai. Criteria for the actor to take on this important role must be to show his affection and generosity, as well as the ability to speak French.
"Actors and actresses do not necessarily have to be famous names. We will prioritise the one that fits the role and meets the script requirements," director Bao Nhan said.
In addition to the two main characters, the film crew will also be casting many other important roles such as crown prince Bao Long, concubine Mong Diep and the King's lovers including Phi Anh, and Ly Le Ha.
The film focuses on the period of over ten years that the Queen spent in the royal palace, exploring various aspects of her married life, from happiness to sorrow, with King Bao Dai, until the day the royal family left the Imperial City to start a quiet life abroad.
The script was inspired by the novel Tinh su Nam Phuong Hoang Hau (Queen Nam Puong's Love Story) by writer Tran Thi Hao and a history book by Le Lan Khanh. Director Bao Nhan and Namcito have spent five years researching and collecting details to bring the story to the big screen.
Filming is being supported by the Thua Thien Hue People's Committee which will be providing access to the Complex of Hue Monuments. Kien Trung Palace, where King Bao Dai, Queen Nam Phuong, and their princes and princesses lived.
After an online casting selection, selected candidates will be invited to a live call to meet with the director.
Selected actors and actresses will immediately start rehearsals, alongside royal etiquette courses.
The film, which is expected to be released in 2026, will be filmed in 2025 in Hue, Da Lat, Buon Ma Thuot, HCM City and Chabrignac (France), where the queen lived before she passed away in 1963.
Candidates can apply through the link and via email at [email protected]. The deadline for the call is August 21.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network