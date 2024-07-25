\"The Breath of the Land\": A musical tribute to the King

Buriram province has revealed the progress and final preparations for "The Breath of the Land," an event honouring His Majesty the King on the auspicious occasion of his 72nd birthday on July 28, 2024.

The event will be held from July 28-30, 2024, starting at 6:00 PM each day at the Chang Arena football stadium. Admission is free for all three days.

Recently, online seat reservations have been so popular that almost all seats are booked. The event will be broadcast on Amarin TV for viewers across Thailand and worldwide.

Naruecha Khomasawat, Governor of Buriram province, disclosed that the event preparations are nearly 100% complete. This activity truly represents the collaboration between citizens, government agencies, and private sectors. In these final stages, there will be dress rehearsals for musicians and performers, decoration of the venue, testing of light and sound systems, and checks on various aspects to accommodate attendees throughout the three days.

After opening online reservations, seats are almost at full capacity, with only about 2,000 seats remaining across all three days.