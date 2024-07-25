\"The Breath of the Land\": A musical tribute to the King

Buriram province has revealed the progress and final preparations for "The Breath of the Land," an event honouring His Majesty the King on the auspicious occasion of his 72nd birthday on July 28, 2024.
The event will be held from July 28-30, 2024, starting at 6:00 PM each day at the Chang Arena football stadium. Admission is free for all three days.
Recently, online seat reservations have been so popular that almost all seats are booked. The event will be broadcast on Amarin TV for viewers across Thailand and worldwide.
Naruecha Khomasawat, Governor of Buriram province, disclosed that the event preparations are nearly 100% complete. This activity truly represents the collaboration between citizens, government agencies, and private sectors. In these final stages, there will be dress rehearsals for musicians and performers, decoration of the venue, testing of light and sound systems, and checks on various aspects to accommodate attendees throughout the three days.
After opening online reservations, seats are almost at full capacity, with only about 2,000 seats remaining across all three days.
"The Breath of the Land is another major event for Buriram province this year. A key highlight that we'd like to invite all Thai people from every region to see is the 'Musical Tribute.'
It features spectacular 3D mapping created by talented Thais who have produced internationally recognized work and received awards in Japan.
The show will be accompanied by a large orchestra of over 120 instruments, blending classical and traditional Isan instruments. More than 200 performers and musicians, all descendants of Buriram locals, will participate.
All the music has been newly arranged for this event, including renditions of royal compositions. The event will be grand and befitting His Majesty's honour."
"Throughout the three days, we'll witness a 'Musical' performance created by small people with big hearts - the descendants of Buriram who have been rehearsing for months without giving up, aiming to deliver the most perfect show. It will convey stories of His Majesty the King's royal duties that have brought sustainable happiness to the Thai people, expressing loyalty and gratitude for his boundless kindness to the Thai nation."
Additionally, there will be a fireworks display honouring the King's 72nd birthday on all three nights. As a gift to sports fans, befitting Buriram's status as a Sports City, there will be an introduction of Buriram United Football Club players for the 2024/25 season on July 30, 2024, featuring the full team of star players. Famous Thai motorcycle racers, including "Chip" Nakarin Atiratphuvapat from the Honda team and "Tee" Anupab Sarmoon from Yamaha, will also join the event.
The event will include various charitable activities to honour His Majesty the King:
1. "Blood Donation" to help patients, aiming for 720 units per day, totalling 7,200 units. Donations can be made at the event or 10 participating hospitals in the province.
2. "Charity Food Stalls" offering famous local dishes from Buriram for free to attendees, organized by locals and renowned restaurants.
3. Distribution of 80,000 commemorative coins to event attendees.
Interested parties can reserve seats online at https://buriram.glide.page. Those who have registered can collect their tickets from now until July 27, 2024, between 10:00 AM and 8:00 PM at the Mega Store in front of Chang Arena football stadium.
For more details, follow the BURIRAM UNITED Facebook page or watch the broadcast on Amarin TV channel 34HD on July 28, 2024, at 7:45 PM.