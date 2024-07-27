Actor’s excessive airport security sparks probe into human rights violations

The investigation follows a complaint submitted on July 14, accusing the security measures during Byeon’s recent travels of infringing on human rights.

The NHRCK will examine whether the airport's security team was complicit in the actions of a private security firm, which included blocking gates and conducting ticket and passport checks. The inquiry aims to determine if the airport's security staff approved or coordinated these actions.

An NHRCK official noted, "If it is confirmed that the airport facilitated or endorsed discriminatory actions by the private security firm against regular passengers, we may pursue a more comprehensive investigation."

The commission could investigate if an Incheon International Airport employee, a public servant, discriminated between Byeon and other passengers. However, if the actions were solely those of the private security firm, the NHRCK’s investigative scope may be limited.

The initial complaint was directed at the private security firm hired by Byeon’s agency but was redirected to Incheon International Airport's security personnel. This shift was necessary because, under the National Human Rights Commission of Korea Act, the NHRCK is only authorized to investigate human rights violations involving public institutions and agencies, not private entities.