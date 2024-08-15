Thailand looks forward to film industry collaboration with Malaysia

She said that Thailand's Foreign Ministry and the Royal Thai Embassy have prioritised promoting the country’s entertainment content through film.

"We look forward to forging meaningful connections and exploring the exciting future of film production together,” she said during a special talk on ‘IGNITE THAILAND’: A Premier Destination for High Profile Film Production in conjunction with Malaysia’s Thai Film Festival 2024, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) chairman, Kamil Othman, said a film can reach a bigger market when it moves beyond one country, as no single country can benefit from going solo.

"Collaboration can create better synergy and among the possibilities that can be considered include remaking Thai movies into Malaysian movies,” he said.