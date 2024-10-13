Thai film The Paradise Of Thorns explores durians and devotion in rural Thailand

The film’s Thai producer Vanridee Pongsittisak, whose credits include hit movies such as supernatural comedy Pee Mak (2013), heist thriller Bad Genius (2017) and tearjerker How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (2024), says investment in love and care is a long-term commitment. In romantic investments, there is no guarantee of lasting happiness and stability.
“You need to spend years waiting to harvest the fruit,” she says in an e-mail interview with The Straits Times.
And even after that period, there are more hazards to overcome – the love of your life might be repulsive to someone else close to you, she says.
“The durian’s thorny exterior looks dangerous. Without careful peeling, one’s hands could get cut easily. It has a strong smell and taste. It also has strong sweet and bitter tastes. You can either love or hate durian. There’s no being neutral about it.”
Opening in Singapore cinemas on Oct 10, The Paradise Of Thorns follows Thongkam (Jeff Satur) and Sek (Pongsakorn Mettarikanon), a devoted same-sex couple who have built a life together. After Sek’s sudden death, Thongkam discovers that he has no legal claim to the durian farm the couple had nurtured together.
The property goes to Sek’s mother Saeng (Srida Puapimol), who moves in with her adopted daughter Mo (Engfa Waraha) and gardener Jingna (Harit Buayoi). But Thongkam is not willing to give up – if the law is not on his side, he is willing to work outside of it.
Satur is known for his role in the action-romance drama KinnPorsche The Series (2022) and his music career, while Pongsarkorn has worked in television series such as the romance Khun Chai Rachanon (2013) and the romantic comedy film The Cupids (2017).
Engfa, who has acted in several TV dramas, was crowned Miss Grand Thailand 2022. Srida is a veteran actress with a career in Thai cinema and television spanning over four decades, who recently returned to the horror genre with The Cursed Land (2024). Harit is a newcomer who made his acting debut in the romantic drama series Khemjira (2024).
GDH 559, the Thai film studio behind the R21-rated The Paradise Of Thorns, is also responsible for several notable films, including How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, the sleeper hit across Asia and the highest-grossing Thai movie of all time in Singapore with box-office takings of over $5.8 million. Other significant productions include horror film The Medium (2021) and romantic drama One Day (2016).
The central conflict in the story occurs between Thongkam and the relatives of his dead partner because same-sex couples in Thailand lack the legal protections given to married couples.
Vanridee says: “The couple had been putting in their efforts for five years, and just before harvesting, one passed away. Thongkam hasn’t reaped any benefit from his labour, and now, it’s being taken away.”
Director Boss Kuno, known for his acclaimed LGBTQ+ television series I Told Sunset About You (2020), makes his feature film debut with The Paradise Of Thorns.
Its production coincided with Thailand’s efforts to pass the Marriage Equality Bill, which became official in September. Same-sex couples can begin legally registering their marriages on Jan 22, 2025.
Vanridee says: “When we started working on the script, the Bill hadn’t yet been approved. During filming, it passed a critical vote. And by the time we completed editing, the Bill was approved, but not yet enacted.”
The Paradise Of Thorns is set in Mae Hong Son, an area in north-west Thailand next to the border with Myanmar. The film-makers researched the area to accurately represent local culture. Vanridee says: “We couldn’t have imagined the real conditions until we went there and observed for ourselves.”
This commitment to authenticity extended to the costumes. She adds: “For other characters in the story, we bought new clothes and exchanged them for old ones from the local people and had our actors wear them on set.”
The vibrant local fashion surprised the film-makers.
“A lot of our audience teased us, asking why the fashion in Mae Hong Son looked so vibrant. But that’s their authentic style,” she says.
The characters find enemies and allies in the local community, including politicians. The film also offers an insight into local festivals and customs far removed from what tourists see in the big cities.
Vanridee says: “We are portraying the authenticity of Thai people, be they local politicians, government officers, marginalised people deprived of their rights, or ordinary folk with basic rights. If you come to Bangkok, you won’t get to see all of this.”
• The Paradise Of Thorns opens in Singapore cinemas on Oct 10.
John Lui
The Straits Times
Asia News Network