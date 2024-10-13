Thai film The Paradise Of Thorns explores durians and devotion in rural Thailand

The film’s Thai producer Vanridee Pongsittisak, whose credits include hit movies such as supernatural comedy Pee Mak (2013), heist thriller Bad Genius (2017) and tearjerker How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (2024), says investment in love and care is a long-term commitment. In romantic investments, there is no guarantee of lasting happiness and stability.

“You need to spend years waiting to harvest the fruit,” she says in an e-mail interview with The Straits Times.

And even after that period, there are more hazards to overcome – the love of your life might be repulsive to someone else close to you, she says.

“The durian’s thorny exterior looks dangerous. Without careful peeling, one’s hands could get cut easily. It has a strong smell and taste. It also has strong sweet and bitter tastes. You can either love or hate durian. There’s no being neutral about it.”

Opening in Singapore cinemas on Oct 10, The Paradise Of Thorns follows Thongkam (Jeff Satur) and Sek (Pongsakorn Mettarikanon), a devoted same-sex couple who have built a life together. After Sek’s sudden death, Thongkam discovers that he has no legal claim to the durian farm the couple had nurtured together.

The property goes to Sek’s mother Saeng (Srida Puapimol), who moves in with her adopted daughter Mo (Engfa Waraha) and gardener Jingna (Harit Buayoi). But Thongkam is not willing to give up – if the law is not on his side, he is willing to work outside of it.