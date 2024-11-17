Thailand’s Opal wins hearts but finishes 3rd runner-up in Miss Universe

Denmark's Victoria Kjær Theilvig was crowned Miss Universe 2024 on Sunday at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, besting 125 other contestants from around the world.
Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri finished third runner-up but won the hearts of Thai netizens.
The newly crowned Danish beauty queen wore the first-ever Filipino-made Miss Universe crown, crafted by international jewellery brand Jewelmer and featuring the Philippines' iconic South Sea Pearls. Outgoing Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua placed the crown on Theilvig’s head.
The top 5:
1st Runner-up: Chidimma Adetshina, Nigeria
2nd Runner-up: Maria Fernanda Beltran, Mexico
3rd Runner-up: Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Thailand
4th Runner-up: Ileana Marquez, Venezuela
The 73rd edition of the Miss Universe pageant saw a field of 125 contestants narrowed down to the top 30, then the top 12, and finally the top 5. The final round tested the finalists' intelligence and poise in the question-and-answer segment.
Despite some disappointment from Thai fans online, many expressed their support for Opal, praising her for doing her best, and said she would always be Thailand's Miss Universe in their eyes.
Fans praised her response to the final question regarding the qualities of a successful leader, where she highlighted that a true leader embodies compassion for others, emphasising that empathy is vital for fostering strong relationships and understanding the needs of team members.
She articulated that such qualities are essential not only for personal leadership but also for creating a harmonious and cooperative environment, underscoring that this human characteristic is what the world truly needs.
The judging panel for the Miss Universe 2024 final included renowned Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco, women's rights advocate Gabriela Gonzalez, and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray. Actor Mario Lopez returned as host of the pageant.