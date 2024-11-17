Thailand’s Opal wins hearts but finishes 3rd runner-up in Miss Universe

Despite some disappointment from Thai fans online, many expressed their support for Opal, praising her for doing her best, and said she would always be Thailand's Miss Universe in their eyes.

Fans praised her response to the final question regarding the qualities of a successful leader, where she highlighted that a true leader embodies compassion for others, emphasising that empathy is vital for fostering strong relationships and understanding the needs of team members.

She articulated that such qualities are essential not only for personal leadership but also for creating a harmonious and cooperative environment, underscoring that this human characteristic is what the world truly needs.

The judging panel for the Miss Universe 2024 final included renowned Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco, women's rights advocate Gabriela Gonzalez, and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray. Actor Mario Lopez returned as host of the pageant.