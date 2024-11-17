Miss Thailand praised after finishing fourth in Miss Universe

Suchata decided to take part in beauty pageants to raise awareness about breast cancer because she underwent an operation to remove a breast tumour 10 centimetres in diameter at the age of 16.

A beauty queen from Denmark, Victoria Kjær Theilvig, was crowned Miss Universe 2024 during the final round in Mexico. Contestants from Nigeria and Mexico, Chidimma Adetshina and María Fernanda Beltrán, came second and third respectively.

Miss Thailand Suchata won fourth place in the competition. She was followed by a contestant from Venezuela, Ileana Márquez, who came in fifth.