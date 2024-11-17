Miss Thailand praised after finishing fourth in Miss Universe

A 21-year-old Phuket native was born on September 20, 2003. Her family runs a hotel in the southern island province.
She is currently studying in Thammasat University’s Faculty of Political Science. Apart from her 180-centimetre height, she can speak three languages – Thai, English and Chinese.
Suchata was a model before entering her first Miss Rattanakosin pageant in 2021. She was the youngest contestant in Miss Universe Thailand 2022, when she won third runner-up with a special award, Miss Natural Beauty.
She was crowned Miss Universe Thailand in July this year, with special awards including Miss Extravaganza, Voice for Change, Women Inspired 2024, Miss Charming Talent, and Miss Beauty and Confidence.
Suchata decided to take part in beauty pageants to raise awareness about breast cancer because she underwent an operation to remove a breast tumour 10 centimetres in diameter at the age of 16.
A beauty queen from Denmark, Victoria Kjær Theilvig, was crowned Miss Universe 2024 during the final round in Mexico. Contestants from Nigeria and Mexico, Chidimma Adetshina and María Fernanda Beltrán, came second and third respectively.
Miss Thailand Suchata won fourth place in the competition. She was followed by a contestant from Venezuela, Ileana Márquez, who came in fifth.