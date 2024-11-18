All that jazz: Royal compositions to be celebrated at upcoming concert

The musical genius of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great is being celebrated in the upcoming concert “HM Blues” next month as Thailand marks National Father’s Day. Organised by the Nation Group in collaboration with top government agencies and the private sector, the concert takes place on December 4 from 7pm at Aksra Theatre, King Power.

“Nation Group takes immense pride in contributing to the preservation and dissemination of the invaluable royal compositions of His Majesty King Rama IX,” said Shine Bunnag, the Group’s chairman and CEO.

“Through music, a universal medium capable of conveying emotions and beautiful memories to people of all ages, we aim to honour and celebrate his legacy. The HM Blues concert will be more than just a musical performance – it will serve as a symbol of reverence and gratitude for His Majesty's boundless generosity to the Thai people.”