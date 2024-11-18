All that jazz: Royal compositions to be celebrated at upcoming concert

The musical genius of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great is being celebrated in the upcoming concert “HM Blues” next month as Thailand marks National Father’s Day. Organised by the Nation Group in collaboration with top government agencies and the private sector, the concert takes place on December 4 from 7pm at Aksra Theatre, King Power.
“Nation Group takes immense pride in contributing to the preservation and dissemination of the invaluable royal compositions of His Majesty King Rama IX,” said Shine Bunnag, the Group’s chairman and CEO.
“Through music, a universal medium capable of conveying emotions and beautiful memories to people of all ages, we aim to honour and celebrate his legacy. The HM Blues concert will be more than just a musical performance – it will serve as a symbol of reverence and gratitude for His Majesty's boundless generosity to the Thai people.”
Nation Group firmly believes that jazz, a genre cherished by His Majesty and one in which he excelled as a composer and musician, will inspire Thais to appreciate his genius. It will also encourage the younger generation to recognise the significance of music as a powerful and valuable art form with global influence
“Our goal in organising this event is to create a platform to carry forward His Majesty’s compositions, offering memorable experiences to people of all ages while sparking an interest in jazz among young people. Jazz embodies vitality and profound freedom, qualities that resonate deeply. Additionally, all proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music and Rangsit University Conservatory of Music. This contribution aims to support music education, empowering young talents to develop their skills and flourish in their musical journeys,” Shine added.
Assoc Prof Den Euprasert, Dean of the Conservatory of Music and a Silpathorn Prize winner, who will conduct the performance, agreed, saying: His Majesty King Rama IX’s royal compositions are profoundly beautiful and reflect his extraordinary musical genius. These timeless pieces deserve to be passed down through generations. This performance is a great honour, allowing us to once again bring his remarkable compositions to life through song and music.”
The concert, presented by the RSU Jazz Orchestra, features renowned guest artists, including Saovanit “Gob” Navapan, Paiboonkiat “Pun” Kiewkaew, Jirasak “Maew” Panpoom, Fonpa “May” Pramoj na Ayudhya and Kuljira “Oi” Thongkham. They will perform His Majesty King Rama IX’s royal compositions alongside international jazz classics.
Tickets are priced at 1,500, 2,000, and 2,500 baht and are on sale now at Thai Ticket Major.