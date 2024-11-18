Bangkok Film Festival wraps with awards for world cinema wonders

The 16th World Film Festival of Bangkok wrapped up on Sunday with the presentation of four Lotus Awards alongside screenings of "Grand Tour" and "The Room Next Door".

The 11-day festival showcased 100 films from 35 countries, exploring innovative paths in global cinema under the theme "New Horizons" and shaping the future of Thailand's film industry. The closing ceremony was held at SF World Cinema, CentralWorld.

The festival was organised by Nation Group with support from the National Soft Power Strategic Committee (THACCA), the Culture Ministry’s Department of Cultural Promotion, SF Corp, and the Safe and Creative Media Development Fund, with hotel and airline partners.

Alongside screenings, the event featured Q&A sessions with filmmakers, directors, and actors from Thailand and abroad. The showcase of local and international films was also successful in advancing Thailand's “soft power" initiative.

The global flavour of the event not only boosted the country's tourism economy but also opened new doors for the Thai film industry in international markets. The festival also served as a cultural bridge, connecting diverse global perspectives through cinema.