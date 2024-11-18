Bangkok Film Festival wraps with awards for world cinema wonders

The 16th World Film Festival of Bangkok wrapped up on Sunday with the presentation of four Lotus Awards alongside screenings of "Grand Tour" and "The Room Next Door".
The 11-day festival showcased 100 films from 35 countries, exploring innovative paths in global cinema under the theme "New Horizons" and shaping the future of Thailand's film industry. The closing ceremony was held at SF World Cinema, CentralWorld.
The festival was organised by Nation Group with support from the National Soft Power Strategic Committee (THACCA), the Culture Ministry’s Department of Cultural Promotion, SF Corp, and the Safe and Creative Media Development Fund, with hotel and airline partners.
Alongside screenings, the event featured Q&A sessions with filmmakers, directors, and actors from Thailand and abroad. The showcase of local and international films was also successful in advancing Thailand's “soft power" initiative.
The global flavour of the event not only boosted the country's tourism economy but also opened new doors for the Thai film industry in international markets. The festival also served as a cultural bridge, connecting diverse global perspectives through cinema.
"This year's Film Festival of Bangkok met all our expectations and goals. We faced challenges and limitations but managed to overcome them thanks to collaborative efforts. The festival next year will be even better," said festival director Drasaron Kovitvanitcha, praising the support of filmmakers and government agencies.
The prestigious Lotus Awards were presented in four categories, judged by an international panel comprising Yeo Siew Hua, Freddy Olsson, Kim Young-Woo, Anke Leweke, and Chananan Chotirungroj. The winners were:
Accepting their prizes, winning filmmakers voiced their belief in cinema's power to unite diverse cultures and perspectives.
The festival concluded with screenings of "Grand Tour", a Portuguese-Italian-French collaboration directed by Miguel Gomes, and "The Room Next Door" directed by Pedro Almodóvar and featuring Oscar winners Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore. The latter was a pre-release screening courtesy of Warner Bros Thailand, ahead of its official Thai release in early 2025.
Distinguished attendees at the closing ceremony included Adisak Limprungpattanakit, special advisor at Nation Group, and Suwannee Chinchaichana, COO of SF Corporation.
The event also welcomed Neo Sister, director of "Happyend", Aiko Masubuchi, its producer, Duong Dieu Linh, director of "Don't Cry, Butterfly", and actors Wu Ke-Xi from "Blue Sun Palace" and Thinley Lhamo from "Shambhala".
Ming Jung-Kuo, a film festival advisor for Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and Jiang Xiaoxuan, director of "To Kill a Mongolian Horse", were also present.
The festival also received generous support from EVA Air, Thai Lion Air, China Southern Airlines, and Thai Airways International, the French Embassy in Thailand, Mercure Hotel Bangkok Makkasan, Skyview Hotel Bangkok, the Japan Foundation Bangkok, Siam Winery, and 852 Films, reflecting a strong collaboration across sectors to promote film and culture.