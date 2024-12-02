'Kamen Rider' rides into KL with a 50th-anniversary celebration exhibition

The exhibition will run from December 20 to March 22, 2025, at Incubate Arena, Fahrenheit 88, Bukit Bintang. It will feature three generations of Kamen Rider—Showa, Heisei, and Reiwa—alongside monsters and villains from infamous evil organizations like Shocker, Geldam, and Gel Shocker.

The Kamen Rider 50th Anniversary Exhibition launched in Nagoya in March 2022, quickly becoming the most comprehensive showcase in the franchise’s history. After touring major Japanese cities such as Fukuoka, Tokyo, and Kagoshima, the exhibition now makes its way to downtown Kuala Lumpur, marking its debut in Southeast Asia.