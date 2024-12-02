'Kamen Rider' rides into KL with a 50th-anniversary celebration exhibition

The exhibition will run from December 20 to March 22, 2025, at Incubate Arena, Fahrenheit 88, Bukit Bintang. It will feature three generations of Kamen Rider—Showa, Heisei, and Reiwa—alongside monsters and villains from infamous evil organizations like Shocker, Geldam, and Gel Shocker.
The Kamen Rider 50th Anniversary Exhibition launched in Nagoya in March 2022, quickly becoming the most comprehensive showcase in the franchise’s history. After touring major Japanese cities such as Fukuoka, Tokyo, and Kagoshima, the exhibition now makes its way to downtown Kuala Lumpur, marking its debut in Southeast Asia.
Through rare collectables, costumes, and multimedia exhibits, fans can trace the series' evolution from Shotaro Ishinomori's original manga to its global impact today.
The exhibition offers an in-depth exploration of the core elements of the Kamen Rider series, including the iconic transformations of the Rider using the famous "Driver" device on his belt. Interactive displays featuring transformation belts – from the original 1971 model to the latest high-tech versions – allow visitors to experience the thrill of a Kamen Rider transformation firsthand, thanks to augmented reality installations.
With over 30 replicas of insect-inspired Kamen Rider suits, the exhibition also features a gallery dedicated to the Rider’s formidable enemies. This includes life-sized replicas of monsters from various series, along with behind-the-scenes footage showcasing their design and special effects.
Another highlight is a tribute to the Riders' legendary motorcycles. Actual models used in filming are displayed alongside technical schematics and stunt videos.
M. Irsyad
The Star
Asia News Network