Feel the holiday spirit: Top Thai movies to watch this Christmas

Christmas and New Year make for exciting holidays and while some want to go out on the town to celebrate, many others like nothing more than to kick back and relax, watching the magic of festive movies. Whether you’re looking for classics that capture the nostalgia of the season, feel-good comedies to share with loved ones or modern takes on holiday cheer, there's something for everyone.



Here, we have assembled a list of Thai films with Christmas vibes, perfect for spreading the Christmas spirit and making your holiday viewing extra special.

Love of Siam (2007)

At times dramatic and at others romantic, this film set in Siam Square tells the story of two male characters, Tong and Mew. Boyhood friends who haven’t seen each other for years, they become reacquainted and discover unexpected feelings for each other.



Bangkok Traffic (Love) Story (2009)



This romantic comedy follows the life of Mei Li, a single woman in her 30s, who crosses paths with Lung, a handsome skytrain engineer. Set against the busy backdrop of Bangkok, this film explores themes of chance encounters and unexpected love. Its relatable characters and cheerful humour make it an excellent choice for the holidays.



A Little Thing Called Love (2010)

This coming-of-age film tells the story of Nam, a shy high school girl, and her crush on the popular senior, Shone. With themes of self-discovery and unrequited love, it’s a sweet and nostalgic film perfect for a cosy Christmas evening.