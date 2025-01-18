‘Engaged...Monk’: a hilarious rom-com about forbidden love

Movie fans are advised to get ready for a laugh-out-loud romantic comedy with a unique twist. Engaged...Monk, a co-production by five major Thai production companies, is set to hit cinemas on March 6.

The five companies include Transformation Film, Black Dragon Entertainment, Nation Group (Thailand), Prakotkarndee and Gear Head.

The film follows the chaotic journey of Luang Phi Pae (played by Pae Arak Amornsupasiri), a strict Thai Buddhist monk. His world is turned upside down when he receives news from his sister Aom (played by newcomer Aom Kornnaphat Sethratanapong) living in Japan. Aom is getting married, and Luang Phi Pae must travel across the sea to attend her wedding.

Accompanied by temple layman Ta Song (Jaturong Mokjok) and the mischievous temple kids Ueng (Jack Chaleumpol Tikumpornteerawong) and Tode (Ohm Thanapak Jongjaipra), Luang Phi Pae arrives in Japan only to discover a shocking truth – Aom's fiancé is Monk Chin (played by Fei-Patara Eksangkul), a Japanese monk with a mysterious past as a gangster.