Thailand’s Boys\' Love series take Brazil by storm

Thailand is making waves in the global entertainment scene as it launches the "Olá BL&GL Thailand in Brazil" project, according to a Thai Foreign Affairs Ministry statement released on Friday.

This initiative aims to introduce Thai Boys' Love (BL) series and their leading actors to Brazilian audiences, with the goal of boosting Thailand’s soft power and tourism.

The project will see four popular Thai BL couples travel to Brazil to meet fans and participate in various events. Concurrently, a delegation of leading Thai production companies will be in Brazil to explore business opportunities and collaborate with local industry players.