Thailand’s Boys\' Love series take Brazil by storm

Thailand is making waves in the global entertainment scene as it launches the "Olá BL&GL Thailand in Brazil" project, according to a Thai Foreign Affairs Ministry statement released on Friday.
This initiative aims to introduce Thai Boys' Love (BL) series and their leading actors to Brazilian audiences, with the goal of boosting Thailand’s soft power and tourism.
The project will see four popular Thai BL couples travel to Brazil to meet fans and participate in various events. Concurrently, a delegation of leading Thai production companies will be in Brazil to explore business opportunities and collaborate with local industry players.
The timing of the project is particularly significant, coinciding with the implementation of Thailand's same-sex marriage law. This progressive legislation positions Thailand as a beacon of inclusivity and enhances the appeal of Thai culture and entertainment.
"This project is a testament to the growing influence of Thai soft power," Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Ras Chaleechan said. "By showcasing the talent and creativity of our entertainment industry, we aim to attract more tourists to Thailand and strengthen our ties with Brazil."
The "Olá BL&GL Thailand in Brazil" project is expected to generate significant economic benefits for Thailand, including increased tourism revenue and the development of new business opportunities in the entertainment industry.
As Thailand continues to make its mark on the global stage, it is hoped that the Brazil project represents a significant step forward in promoting the country's culture and values.