Hit Thai film fails to be nominated for Oscar

“The Federation of National Film Associations of Thailand selected “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies”, directed by Pat Boonnitipat under GDH, as Thailand’s representative for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars. The film made history by becoming the first Thai movie to advance to the shortlist of 15 films, selected from 85 international entries, but sadly failed to make the final 5 nominees for the category at the 97th Academy Awards.
At 8.30pm (Thailand time) on Thursday ( January 23, 2025 ) the Academy announced the final five nominees. They are:
Flow (Latvia)
I’m Still Here (Brazil)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
The winner will be announced on March 2, 2025.
Though “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” didn’t make the final cut, it marked a significant milestone for Thai cinema.
A sleeper hit, the film grossed an estimated US$73.8 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Thai film.
“How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” had none of the comedy or horror elements typical of Thai cinema. Its lead actors were seniors with no prior film experience, and the storyline seemed unremarkable.
Yet, the film captured hearts nationwide, moving audiences to tears before gaining traction in neighbouring countries that resonated with its cultural themes. Eventually, it crossed borders to touch audiences worldwide, earning the status of a sleeper hit – a film that unexpectedly achieves massive commercial and critical success over time.
The pinnacle of its success came when “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” was shortlisted among the 15 Best International Feature Films at the 97th Academy Awards, from over 85 global submissions. This marked a historic first for a Thai film in the Oscars’ history.
Since Thailand began submitting films for the Oscars in 1984 (57th Academy Awards), over 30 titles have been proposed without ever reaching this milestone.