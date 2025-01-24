Hit Thai film fails to be nominated for Oscar

“The Federation of National Film Associations of Thailand selected “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies”, directed by Pat Boonnitipat under GDH, as Thailand’s representative for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars. The film made history by becoming the first Thai movie to advance to the shortlist of 15 films, selected from 85 international entries, but sadly failed to make the final 5 nominees for the category at the 97th Academy Awards.

At 8.30pm (Thailand time) on Thursday ( January 23, 2025 ) the Academy announced the final five nominees. They are:

Flow (Latvia)

I’m Still Here (Brazil)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

The winner will be announced on March 2, 2025.