Strengthening bonds through yoga with your pet

Some poses involve gently lifting the pet, while others encourage close physical contact, fostering trust and companionship.

One of the biggest benefits of Doga is its calming effect on both participants. Dogs, known for their strong emotional sensitivity, naturally absorb the serene energy of the class.

Over time, they become more in tune with their owners, mirroring their state of relaxation. While the first few minutes of a session may be chaotic—with excited pets exploring the space—by the end, most settle down, often falling asleep next to their owners during the final relaxation phase.

Beyond physical fitness, Doga with Jamie is about emotional connection. It provides an opportunity for pet owners to step away from their busy lives and share meaningful, uninterrupted time with their furry friends.

For more details, visit Doga with Jamie on Instagram or Line @dogawithjamie.