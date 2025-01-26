Strengthening bonds through yoga with your pet

Founded by Apasinee "Jamie" Sirikaya, a seasoned yoga instructor, Doga with Jamie started as an experiment at a friend’s pet café. With pet-friendly spaces becoming more common, Jamie saw an opportunity to introduce a wellness activity that benefits both pets and their owners.
Inspired by similar trends in Western countries, she created a class where humans and animals could engage in physical movement together.
Since its launch, classes have been in high demand, filling up quickly as more people seek holistic ways to connect with their pets.
Each Doga session lasts about an hour, offering a blend of traditional yoga poses and interactive exercises with pets. Unlike standard yoga classes that emphasise rigid structure, Doga allows dogs to move freely, explore and gradually settle into the practice.
Some poses involve gently lifting the pet, while others encourage close physical contact, fostering trust and companionship.
One of the biggest benefits of Doga is its calming effect on both participants. Dogs, known for their strong emotional sensitivity, naturally absorb the serene energy of the class.
Over time, they become more in tune with their owners, mirroring their state of relaxation. While the first few minutes of a session may be chaotic—with excited pets exploring the space—by the end, most settle down, often falling asleep next to their owners during the final relaxation phase.
Beyond physical fitness, Doga with Jamie is about emotional connection. It provides an opportunity for pet owners to step away from their busy lives and share meaningful, uninterrupted time with their furry friends.
For more details, visit Doga with Jamie on Instagram or Line @dogawithjamie.