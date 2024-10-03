Thailand sizzles in third place as Agoda dishes out Asia\'s top food rankings

3. Thailand

Thailand is a food lover's paradise, offering a street food culture that is hard to match. The traditional food stalls of Yaowarat, known as Chinatown in Bangkok, are where dishes like crispy pork belly, pad thai, crispy oyster omelettes, and mango sticky rice aren't just among the most delicious meals but also the most affordable. In the north of Thailand, the rich and creamy Khao Soy in Chiang Mai is a must-try, while in the south it's the lesser-known Khanom Jeen, a fermented rice noodle dish served with a variety of spicy curries, that's becoming a favourite among foodies.

4. Japan

Japan is a dream destination for food enthusiasts, offering everything from izakaya bar bites to kaiseki full-course experiences. In Tokyo, head to Tsukiji Outer Market for fresh sushi and sashimi or explore local delights like takoyaki (octopus balls) and yakitori (grilled chicken skewers) in popular areas like Shinjuku and Ginza. Seafood lovers should visit Otaru in Hokkaido to enjoy famous crabs, uni (sea urchin), and fresh seafood donburi. For ramen aficionados, Tenjin in Fukuoka is the place to try tonkatsu ramen, the area’s famous bowl featuring rich pork broth.

5. Malaysia

A melting pot of flavours, Malaysia’s cuisine is a reflection of its multicultural heritage. In Kuala Lumpur, Nasi Lemak comes in various forms, from Nasi Lemak Bungkus (wrapped rice with coconut milk, sambal, and various toppings) to Nasi Lemak Ayam Goreng Berempah (spicy chicken). The Penang region delights visitors with street food classics like Char Kway Teow (a stir-fried rice noodle), Hokkien Mee (a savoury noodle soup), and Cendol (shaved ice dessert). In East Malaysia, Kota Kinabalu features fresh local dishes like Hinava (raw fish salad) and Tuaran Mee. Kuching is known for Manok Pansoh, a traditional Iban dish of chicken cooked in bamboo with herbs.

Travellers from Thailand who listed their appetite as the main travel motivator are most often setting courses for Japan, followed by Vietnam Laos, and China. Thailand on the other hand, is mostly visited by foodies from South Korea, Japan, and Vietnam, respectively.

Agoda makes it easy to turn your food dreams into reality with access to over 4.5 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities. From street food tours in Bangkok to sushi-making classes in Tokyo, Agoda helps travellers explore global flavours.