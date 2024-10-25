Antonius Caviar: Crafting the world’s finest caviar

Siberian: Produced from Siberian sturgeon, this variety is distinguished by its pronounced flavour and long, powerful finish. The grain ranges in size from 2.4 to 3.2mm and varies in colour from black to grey, with shades of brown and olive. It is popular among connoisseurs of classic, rich caviar with a bold taste.



Albino: This exceptionally rare caviar is produced from Bester, a hybrid of the beluga and sterlet. The grains, reaching up to 2.7 mm in size, captivate with their buttery-yellow roe colour and remarkably creamy texture, making it a sought-after delicacy for discerning palates.

Meticulous processing



The processing plant is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to guarantee the highest quality product. The air is purified 10 times an hour, and temperatures are maintained at a cool 12 degrees Celsius. Sanitation standards are akin to those in hospitals, with fully sterilised equipment and an extensive disinfection protocol.

Every step of production – washing, drying, salting, and packaging – follows stringent protocols. A specialised team of ichthyologists, microbiologists, and food technologists ensures the highest hygiene standards throughout the process. Given that any error could jeopardise the final product's quality, qualified personnel conduct quality assessments for each batch to guarantee its standards before shipment.





More than just a luxury



Experiencing each stage of production firsthand reveals why Antonius Caviar is renowned for its exceptional quality. With an unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and meticulous attention to detail, Antonius Caviar continues to set the gold standard in the world of caviar.

Did you know that just 15 grams of Oscietra caviar provides 116% of your daily Omega-3 intake, 172% of Vitamin B12, 48% of Vitamin D, and significant amounts of protein, Vitamin E, selenium, and phosphorus?

Caviar is not merely a luxury; it’s a source of remarkable health benefits. Relish the richness of caviar, knowing that every bite nourishes both your palate and your well-being. For those who cherish this delicacy, choosing high-quality, sustainable caviar is essential for a truly enriching experience.

