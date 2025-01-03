What it's like to eat at Sorn, Thailand’s first 3 Michelin-starred restaurant

The Phuket lobster for instance is topped with tiny blobs of watermelon, coriander and mango sauce that give the crustacean a touch of vivacity and a fruity, floral overcoat but even through this veneer, it is evident that the true star is the lobster itself which is incredibly fresh and velvety soft.

The Blue Crab meanwhile serves up the flavours of the sea, a taste that is redolent of sea foam and the whispers of brine laced throughout the ocean.

The sea snail meanwhile is probably the heftiest of the three in terms of mouthfeel and delivers weight and substance in a single bite.

Then there is the Sotong which basically features Andaman squid stuffed with eggplant and lobster, sprayed with squid ink and topped with bird’s eye chillies.

This dark, dark offering may look menacing on first impressions but delivers oceanic flavours juxtaposed with a hint of fire, all tied together very nicely by the voluptuous texture of the squid.

The Crab Stick is a Sorn mainstay that has been on the menu since the beginning. The star power and enduring appeal of this dish is the crab itself, which is brought in alive from Surat Thani and is then steamed and grilled.

This is topped with jellified crab roe and chilli paste. The result is astoundingly good – fat, plump crab meat interspersed with a fiery, heat-laced chilli paste that delivers a gut-blasting quality that is softened by the pearly bursts of roe interspersed throughout the concoction.

Another memorable pit stop on the menu is The Sea Holds the Forest, which is essentially a variation on nasi kerabu that has been on the menu since the eatery first opened. Here, Thai jasmine rice has been steamed with turmeric, then deep-fried with coconut oil till it crisps up. This is then rounded off with herbs and greens in the form of pomelos, cucumbers, green beans, lemongrass, torch ginger bud and bean sprouts.

The entire concoction is given a shot of funk, courtesy of a budu sauce from the Pattani province, which has been revitalised with the addition of palm sugar and shrimp paste.

There is so much on offer and yet on the palate, there isn’t a sense of being overwhelmed; rather the meal takes you on a sojourn through nostalgia and a time when the heart of flavour was what the soil offered up.

The main course meanwhile features rice with shared dishes and condiments – designed to resemble Thai-style communal meals. In Thai culture, a meal should be built around four kinds of cooked dishes – a soup, a curry, a stir-fry and a deep-fried dish.

The soul of this is rice, which has a special place in Thai homes and hearts. Here the southern Jasmine rice is charcoal-steamed in a claypot with Ranon mineral water. The true test of well-cooked rice in Thailand is that the rice kernels should be standing upright and at attention, which is exactly what happens with the rice at Sorn.

Built around the rice are side dishes like Stink Bean, which features a southern curry paste with catfish and stink beans. The curry is very, very flavourful and aromatic and this is accentuated by the crispy fish and the pungency of the stink beans.

Perhaps one of the highlights of the entire menu is the Omelet, which is made using organic eggs, tiger prawns, shallots and sweet basil. This is an omelette that has been designed with precision (and Jay Fai) in mind.

The outer core is shrouded in a crispy, crackly shield that provides an armoury of sorts for the internal contents of the omelette. This is also a multi-layered omelette – providing a contrast that balances a crunchy top layer against a squishier, fluffier bottom. The large, fleshy prawns are the crown of this fabulously good cake.

The savoury part of the meal is capped with a tribute to the Muslim influence in southern Thailand. Here, crispy roti is paired with a southern green curry topped with beef. The roti is honestly sensationally good – crispy, flaky, buttery and fluffy all at once. The curry makes for the perfect counterpoint to mop up with the bread and together, these two form a formidable duo.

From the desserts and petit four on offer, one of the show-stoppers includes the Bee Koh Moy which features black sticky rice with young coconut ice cream and cashews. It’s a combination that draws the mind to all the rich attributes of southern Thai cuisine – from coconut to rice and harnesses this power to deliver a memorable finish to your meal.

It is clear that with Sorn, Ice is attempting to draw from the spirit of authenticity whilst also embracing the art of creativity. Too often this can result in gilding the lily, but when someone masterful is at the helm, every mouthful can feel like epiphanic – the combination of art and heart at play.

It also clearly elucidates why Sorn has become an unstoppable Thai juggernaut.

Abirami Durai

The Star

Asia News Network