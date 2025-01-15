Bang Kwang Prison operates chic cafe, offering vocational training to inmates

In today’s world, coffee shops are relaxing must-go destinations, including in Thailand. They are now open in many tourist areas. Meanwhile, one of the highest-security prisons is Bang Kwang Central Prison, well known as “Cook Bang Kwang” or “Bang Kwang Jail”. It also includes a chic cafe in the area.
The Cook & Coff cafe has a deep meaning included in its name. The word “cook” in English means a process of food preparation, while it is a homophone of the Thai word “cook”, which means prison. This has surprised many visitors for its creative name because the cafe is in the prison’s area.
On Children’s Day, January 11, the minister of justice, Pol Gen Tawee Sodsong, had an opportunity to visit the Cook & Coff cafe after attending an open ceremony at a Children’s Day event. He witnessed the crowded coffee shop enjoying several mouth-watering menu items, including the sweet-smelling coffee.
In addition, the Cook & Coff cafe was set up to be a vocational service-training centre for the prisoners. To be eligible, inmates must be well behaved, and be serving sentences of no more than three years and six months.
Some might have experience in the service field, while others might have expertise in catering.
The commander of Bang Kwang Central Prison shared that the benefits of vocational training at the Cook & Coff shop go beyond the skills acquired through the learning offered by staff across various departments.
The inmates also receive assistance from many volunteer chefs who come to train them and share valuable tips. As a result, the shop has been able to expand its offerings from a few dishes to a diverse menu.
Importantly, the inmates who undergo training receive a profit share of 50-70% from the sales as compensation for their work during their incarceration.
This money helps cover their living expenses while in prison, as well as serving as savings for starting a business after their release. It can also be sent back to their families to assist with household expenses and support loved ones.
The shop’s signature dishes include crispy fried bananas with thin batter and perfectly soft bananas, using bananas from the prison’s "Khok Nong Na" project, and the traditional fried fish cakes made from banana stems, a notable local delicacy from Nonthaburi province.
This dish has even won an award for its unique taste and was praised by Tawee, who asked to buy some to bring home.
Other menu items include halal biryani for Muslim inmates’ families, crab curry noodles, and sushi rice with shrimp paste. The shop also serves beverages such as tea and coffee, baked goods, and other products made by inmates.
A special highlight is the "Homchan" drink, a perfect blend of honey, jasmine water, and soda, as well as "Priew Dan 5” (fifth area of sour), a punch, and "Dark Dan 10” (tenth area of darkness), a coffee topped with chocolate. The latter is named after the prison's disciplinary unit, symbolising a strong and intense bitterness.
Additionally, Bang Kwang Central Prison runs a programme called "Spirit of Opportunity and Passing On", held regularly every month. Through this initiative, the Cook & Coff shop offers training in food, beverages, and desserts such as cupcakes and fried bananas to interested participants, with no charge for the courses. Each course has at least 30 participants.