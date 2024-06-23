Magazine names Bangkok best city in Asia-Pacific

The ranking was part of the third Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific. This year, the magazine again asked its readers to vote on Asia's best cities and islands.

According to its statement released this week, the best city in Asia frequently equates with street food, friendly people, five-star service, and a non-stop 24/7 culture. Meanwhile, the best islands in Asia are those where readers strike a balance between accessibility and remoteness, local character and global sensibilities.

This year, Bangkok, Thailand's capital city, was voted first because of its flawless integration of gilded temples, modern architecture skylines, and the sounds and smells of various street foods to fine dining.

Despite its reputation as a chaotic capital, Bangkok is consistently voted one of the best cities, and food is a highlight.

Aside from food, Travel + Leisure noted that Bangkok's specialties include a pulsing nightlife, an unrivalled selection of plush resorts and hotels, and a diverse range of shopping options. A softer, more spiritual side, defined by ornate temples and palaces, canals, and artsy culture, serves as a counterbalance to the city's brasher aspects.

Meanwhile, Thailand's three islands were voted among the best in the Asia-Pacific region. The three are Koh Samui, Phuket, and Koh Phi Phi.

