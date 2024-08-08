Global travellers seeking out lesser-known Thai destinations: Airbnb

Its latest search figures highlight a growing interest in off-the-beaten-path locations across the country.
The figures are based on Airbnb users' search data from the first quarter of 2023 for stays in Thailand in June and July 2023, compared with search data from Q1 2024 for stays in Thailand in June and July 2024.
Mae Hong Son, in Thailand's North, has seen the most significant surge in popularity, with an approximate 150% year-on-year increase in searches by Airbnb guests in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.
The province's Pai district, known for its blend of nature, culture, and leisure activities, is a particular draw for international visitors.
Following closely is the southern province of Trang, which experienced a nearly 140% increase in searches. The central province of Ayutthaya and the coastal province of Satun on the Malaysian border ranked third and fourth, respectively, with Phetchaburi completing the top five.
Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb general manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, said on the trend: "Thailand offers such a variety of interesting places to visit for international and domestic tourists, and while the major destinations remain popular with travellers from around the world, it's exciting to see that Airbnb guests are looking for new travel experiences and are exploring places off the beaten tourist path," he said.
He added that Airbnb's latest data shows that a wide range of new Thai destinations are trending amongst our global guest community.
The data also reveals several emerging trends:
A spokesperson for the Tourism Authority of Thailand said: "This shift in traveller preferences aligns with our efforts to promote sustainable tourism and showcase the diverse attractions our country has to offer beyond the well-trodden paths."
As Thailand enters its current green season and looks ahead to the high season, these emerging destinations offer travellers unique experiences beyond the typical tourist trail.
An Airbnb host in Trang shared: "We've seen a noticeable increase in bookings from international guests eager to explore our local beaches and islands. It's wonderful to see visitors appreciating the natural beauty of our region."
Meanwhile, a travel blogger specialising in Southeast Asia remarked that the trend towards lesser-known Thai destinations is a win-win. It helps distribute tourism income more evenly across the country while offering travellers authentic experiences away from crowded hotspots.
Whether seeking quiet beaches, lush nature, or authentic local charm, Thailand's diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage continue to captivate global travelers, the report concluded.