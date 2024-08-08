Global travellers seeking out lesser-known Thai destinations: Airbnb

Its latest search figures highlight a growing interest in off-the-beaten-path locations across the country.

The figures are based on Airbnb users' search data from the first quarter of 2023 for stays in Thailand in June and July 2023, compared with search data from Q1 2024 for stays in Thailand in June and July 2024.

Mae Hong Son, in Thailand's North, has seen the most significant surge in popularity, with an approximate 150% year-on-year increase in searches by Airbnb guests in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

The province's Pai district, known for its blend of nature, culture, and leisure activities, is a particular draw for international visitors.

Following closely is the southern province of Trang, which experienced a nearly 140% increase in searches. The central province of Ayutthaya and the coastal province of Satun on the Malaysian border ranked third and fourth, respectively, with Phetchaburi completing the top five.

Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb general manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, said on the trend: "Thailand offers such a variety of interesting places to visit for international and domestic tourists, and while the major destinations remain popular with travellers from around the world, it's exciting to see that Airbnb guests are looking for new travel experiences and are exploring places off the beaten tourist path," he said.