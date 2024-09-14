What to do in Betong, a hidden gem in south Thailand

I looked at my watch. It was 6.30am Malaysian time, 5.30am in Betong, Thailand, a hidden gem lodged among the mountains. I was there on a short holiday with family and friends.

Betong was once a sleepy border town in the Province of Yala in southern Thailand, famous for its communist hideouts before the Malayan Communist Party was disbanded in 1987 with the signing of the Hatyai Peace Agreement.

Today, it is sleepy no more, though the communist hideouts are still intact with the labyrinth of underground tunnels on the hilltop. The place called Friendship Village has been upgraded and renovated, attracting tens of thousands of curious tourists.

Betong today is a thriving and vibrant tourist town especially popular with Malaysians as it is only a few hours’ drive from Kuala Lumpur northwards via Pengkalan Hulu in Perak.

Someone once commented that Betong was partially built with the Malaysian ringgit. It is not very far from the truth and I would attribute it to the street hawkers who are innovative and hard-working.

My hotel is located in the city centre, not far from the Clock Tower, a local landmark and reference point for tourists. In every direction you cast your sight, there are clusters of hawkers trading along the five-foot way, nooks and corners, offering a huge variety of street food both spicy and non-spicy, and sumptuous.