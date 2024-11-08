Chiang Mai’s new 48-hectare park becomes urban oasis for locals

A once-neglected wetland area in Chiang Mai has been transformed into a stunning park, offering a tranquil escape for urbanites.

The Chiang Mai Provincial Administration Organisation has successfully turned about 48 hectares of wasteland into a picturesque space featuring lush lawns, walking paths and cycling tracks. The park's centerpiece is a large, serene lake, offering breathtaking views of Doi Suthep.

Work on the wetland area began in 2022 when provincial authorities sought to find a larger venue for the annual Chiang Mai flower festival, and since its opening on September 14, it has become hugely popular among health enthusiasts and families seeking to spend time outdoors.

Pichai Lertpongadisorn, chief executive of the Chiang Mai Provincial Administration Organisation, said: “We're thrilled to see how much the public has embraced this new park. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We believe it will become a cherished landmark for Chiang Mai and a source of pride for our community.”

However, there is a temporary closure on the horizon. From November 20, parts of the park will be closed to the public to prepare for the 4th Charming Chiang Mai Flower Festival 2025. The festival, scheduled to run from November 29 to January 5, promises a dazzling display of flowers, lights and cultural performances.





