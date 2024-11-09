Throwing light on the history and glory of the Ayutthya era

Selected historical sites in Ayutthaya province will be illuminated with lighting art installation and projection mapping shows from now until November 17 to showcase the glory of the old kingdom.

The Culture Ministry, the Fine Arts Department, and related agencies joined hands to launch a collaborative project “4 Temples, 1 Palace of Early Ayutthaya Era”, aiming to boost nighttime tourism in Ayutthaya, the ancient capital of Thailand.

Complementing the government’s plan to organise “winter festivals” around the kingdom to boost tourism at the year-end, the project also aims to raise public awareness of Thailand’s arts, culture, tradition and folk lifestyle of the early Ayutthaya period (1350-1448), the Culture Ministry said during the press event on Friday.

From November 9 to 17, the Fine Arts Department will decorate four temples and a palace in Ayutthaya with lighting art installation, namely Wat Chaiwatthanaram, Wat Ratchaburana, Wat Mahathat, Wat Phra Ram, and Chankasem Palace, from 6pm onwards.