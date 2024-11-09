Throwing light on the history and glory of the Ayutthya era

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 09, 2024

In bid to promote nighttime tourism, 4 temples and a palace in Ayutthaya to be lit up

Selected historical sites in Ayutthaya province will be illuminated with lighting art installation and projection mapping shows from now until November 17 to showcase the glory of the old kingdom.

Throwing light on the history and glory of the Ayutthya era

The Culture Ministry, the Fine Arts Department, and related agencies joined hands to launch a collaborative project “4 Temples, 1 Palace of Early Ayutthaya Era”, aiming to boost nighttime tourism in Ayutthaya, the ancient capital of Thailand.

Throwing light on the history and glory of the Ayutthya era

Complementing the government’s plan to organise “winter festivals” around the kingdom to boost tourism at the year-end, the project also aims to raise public awareness of Thailand’s arts, culture, tradition and folk lifestyle of the early Ayutthaya period (1350-1448), the Culture Ministry said during the press event on Friday.

Throwing light on the history and glory of the Ayutthya era

From November 9 to 17, the Fine Arts Department will decorate four temples and a palace in Ayutthaya with lighting art installation, namely Wat Chaiwatthanaram, Wat Ratchaburana, Wat Mahathat, Wat Phra Ram, and Chankasem Palace, from 6pm onwards.

Throwing light on the history and glory of the Ayutthya era

At Wat Chaiwatthanaram and Wat Phra Ram, there will also be project mapping shows displaying the history of Ayutthaya Kingdom and Thai ancient arts, culture and tradition. The shows start at 6.30pm daily.

Throwing light on the history and glory of the Ayutthya era

Wat Phra Ram will also serve as the venue for Ayutthaya’s Nopphamas Beauty Pageant on November 15 to celebrate this year’s Loy Krathong Festival when Thais will launch decorated floats or krathong onto waterbodies to pay respects to Phra Mae Khongkha, the Goddess of Water.

Throwing light on the history and glory of the Ayutthya era

There will also be cultural performances and booths selling foods and handicraft products at these venues throughout the period, said the ministry.

The ministry has urged visitors to dress up in Thai traditional costumes to create an authentic experience while admiring Ayutthaya’s historical sites, and preserving the country’s cultural heritage and tradition.

Throwing light on the history and glory of the Ayutthya era

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy