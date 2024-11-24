Over 1,000 tourists camp on Phu Kradueng to enjoy the cold weather

A total of 1,111 tourists camped on the popular Phu Kradueng mountain top on Saturday night amid the chill weather.

Adisorn Hemthan, head of Phu Kradueng National Park, said on Sunday that a few hundred tourists visited the mountain top, which is 1,316 metres above the sea level in the morning, raising the number of tourists atop Phu Kradueng in the morning to 1,452.

He said the park could accommodate some 2,000 tourists per night on the Phu Kradueng mountain top in Loei’s Phu Kradueng district, and expected capacity crowds during New Year holidays.