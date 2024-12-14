‘Moo Deng’ ready to charm and light up Bangkok at New Year event



Get ready to be charmed by Moo Deng, the famous pygmy hippopotamus, as she arrives in the capital for the Bangkok Illumination Festival 2024.

From December 17 to January 5, 2025, Moo Deng and her hippopotamus army will illuminate nine iconic locations across the city with a dazzling display of lights and sound. The festival aims to bring joy and excitement to both locals and international visitors as the year draws to a close.

Where to Spot Moo Deng and the Magical Light Show:

Nimibutr Sports Complex: Dance the night away with DJ Bounce and a vibrant light show.

OneSiam Skywalk: Witness Moo Deng's glamorous transformation into Madame Deng, Shop Sai Pay.

Street Siam Center to CentralWorld: Follow Moo Deng's illuminated path through the city.

Hua Lamphong Railway Station: Marvel at the colossal Deng Silla and her XXL-sized fun.

Phadung Krung Kasem Canal: Be amazed by the stunning light show along the canal.

Road to Yaowarat (Thai-Chinese Friendship Road): Enjoy the colourful lights and cute footprints of the bouncy pig.

Chinatown: Meet Deng Box, dressed in a dazzling Chinese costume.

Asoke BTS Skywalk (Asoke junction): Experience cutting-edge décor and spectacular light displays.

Experience cutting-edge décor and spectacular light displays. Benchasiri Park: Join Moo Deng for a picnic in the park with a playful “Moo Deng” theme.

Immerse yourself in a magical winter wonderland created by Moo Deng and the Bangkok Illumination Festival.

