Bangkok is the most popular Christmas destination

Agoda reports a 14% increase in accommodation searches for the Christmas holiday season compared to last year, with Bangkok taking the lead from Tokyo, followed by Seoul, Taipei, and Osaka.

For New Year's Eve, Bangkok ranks second globally, with Tokyo taking the top spot. The rest of the top five include Taipei, Pattaya, and Osaka. Bangkok's growing allure as a festive destination is evident, particularly during Thailand's cooler months. The city's lively atmosphere and cultural offerings make it a top choice for travellers seeking a unique holiday experience.