Bangkok is the most popular Christmas destination

Agoda reports a 14% increase in accommodation searches for the Christmas holiday season compared to last year, with Bangkok taking the lead from Tokyo, followed by Seoul, Taipei, and Osaka.
For New Year's Eve, Bangkok ranks second globally, with Tokyo taking the top spot. The rest of the top five include Taipei, Pattaya, and Osaka. Bangkok's growing allure as a festive destination is evident, particularly during Thailand's cooler months. The city's lively atmosphere and cultural offerings make it a top choice for travellers seeking a unique holiday experience.
Pierre Honne, Senior Country Director at Agoda, said, "The rise in Christmas travel is fantastic to see, with Bangkok leading the way. With Agoda's main operational centre based in Thailand's capital, we fully understand the allure of this amazing city. We’re proud to help travellers find the perfect place to celebrate the festive season with ease and affordability.”
The interest in Thailand for New Year's Eve is particularly strong among travellers from Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and India. Thai domestic travellers are most interested in Pattaya, followed by Bangkok, Khao Yai, Chiang Mai, and Hua Hin / Cha-am. For those considering starting 2025 abroad, Thai travellers are primarily searching for Tokyo, Hong Kong, Taipei, Shanghai, and Osaka.
As travellers prepare for their year-end holiday plans, Agoda offers a comprehensive selection of over 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all available for seamless booking.