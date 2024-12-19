Thailand's man-made destinations: A new frontier for tourism

Krungthai Compass Research Centre has identified a growing trend in global tourism: the increasing popularity of man-made destinations, according to its recent study released on Wednesday.

The report found that as travellers seek unique and immersive experiences, these artificial attractions are emerging as a key driver of the tourism industry.

Thailand, with its rich cultural heritage and stunning natural beauty, is poised to capitalise on this trend.

Supree Srisamran, director of Business Risk and Macro Research at Krung Thai Bank (KTB), noted that Thailand’s tourism industry continues to thrive, with domestic tourist numbers reaching 199.5 million in the first nine months of 2024, surpassing pre-Covid-19 levels by 121%.

Foreign arrivals have also increased to 26.1 million, approximately 88% of the pre-pandemic figures. However, the recovery pace remains slower compared to regions like the Middle East, where Qatar saw a remarkable surge in tourism following the 2022 World Cup, with foreign visitors increasing more than threefold compared to before the pandemic.

In 2024, Thailand anticipates about 35.7 million domestic tourists visiting man-made attractions, representing 17.9% of all local tourists. This includes approximately 22.2 million attending conventions and exhibitions, alongside 4.3 million for festive tourism and 9.2 million for amusement parks.



