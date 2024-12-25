One Bangkok: A new landmark for shopping, dining, festivities

Sarapad Thai: A curated showcase of modern Thai culture, ranging from clothes to handicrafts. The store offers fun and innovative products from different parts of Thailand, offering support to Thai artisans and contributing to the local economy.

MEGA HarborLand Onederland: The designers of this 6,000-square-metre indoor playground drew inspiration from the Thai mythological Himavanta forest. There are plenty of Thai legends and fantastical creatures waiting to play with the little ones at Little Ville, Harbor Town, Kids Island and Junior Jungle. New zones like JumpZ, Laser Battle, Harbor Adventure and Harbor Island Water Park will be added soon.

King Power City Boutique: Thai and international shoppers can snap up great deals in the two-floor store, featuring more than 200 brands across eight zones, namely Masterpieces, Sunglasses Street, Thai Makers Market, Liquor Lane, Timepiece Town, Scent Avenue, Beauty Boulevard and The Square. The boutique was designed by celebrated Spanish artist and designer Jaime Hayon.

Mitsukoshi Depachika: A Japanese-inspired department store that features authentic culinary delights such as okonomiyaki (cabbage pancake), mochi (rice cake) and more. All the food, beverages and traditional sweets have been carefully selected from authentic sources. Specially designed items for gifts and souvenirs are also available.

Jim Thompson Lifestyle Store: Located on The Storeys level, this store offers fashion, history and Thai silk. The “Silk Exhibition” zone will take visitors through the history of Jim Thompson’s efforts to take traditional Thai silk to the global stage, while Jim’s Terrace on the second floor will give shoppers a chance to take a break and feast on contemporary Thai cuisine and meticulously crafted drinks.

Swatch Concept Store: The world’s largest, this store showcases every Swatch watch ever created, with the exhibition area telling the brand’s story. The Personalised Station gives shoppers a chance to create their very own, unique Swatch watch.

Club21 One Bangkok: This multi-label store brings fashion from world-class designers under one roof. The concept of the store is inspired by old Bangkok shophouses, offering a glimpse into the past, present and future through meticulous design and contemporary products.

BIANCA: This Italian restaurant offers tantalising classics produced using new cooking techniques. Chef recommendations include savoury delights like Truffle Arancini, Italian Garlic Shrimp, Burrata Tomato and Parma Ham, Truffle Pasta e Basta, Risotto Pescatore and Roasted Chicken Italian Style. Those with a sweet tooth should not miss out on BIANCA’s Tiramisu, Tiramisu Pistachio-Raspberry and Veneto Cheesecake. Christmas specials are also on offer.

Don’t miss the Onederous Christmas Celebration that runs until January 5. Visitors can capture memorable photos at the foot of the magnificent 28-metre-tall Pine Pagoda Christmas Tree at One Bangkok Park, and stroll along One Bangkok Boulevard’s “Wish Upon a Star” pathway adorned with twinkling lights.

Stop by the “Through the Looking Glass: One Love, One Bangkok”, which features a captivating 14-window display narrating the story of Siamese cats through the artistic lens of renowned Thai artist Phannapast “Yoon” Taychamaythakool.

There is also an open-air cafe in a relaxed garden setting, where diners can enjoy performances by popular Thai bands like Tilly Birds, Whal & Dolph, No One Else, ATOM, Scrubb, Lipta and URBOY TJ from now until December 29.

Ring in the New Year at the “One Bangkok Countdown Celebration 2025”, a spectacular countdown celebration designed along the theme “ONCE – A Moment in Time, A Lifetime of Memories”.

The celebration offers a lineup of renowned Thai and foreign artists like P.O.P, Ink Waruntorn, Jeff Satur, Ling & Orm, BUS because of you I shine, The Toys, Daou & Offroad and Bowkylion as well as a special concert by K-Pop star JAY B and the multi-talented JUNNY.

