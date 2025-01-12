Explore the enchanting `Land of Three Mists’

With more than 1.4 million visitors in 2024, generating more than 8 billion baht in revenue, this scenic province is ready to take its tourism game to the next level in 2025.
A year-around paradise
Traditionally famous for its cool-season allure, Mae Hong Son is transforming into a year-round destination. In addition to breathtaking sea mists at spots like Ban Rak Thai and Gloselo Viewpoint, the province is enhancing its infrastructure and tourism activities to cater to visitors in all seasons.
Expect adventure-filled summers with water sports and trekking, lush monsoon landscapes for nature enthusiasts and a cooler season that showcases its signature charm.
Highlights of 2025: what to look forward to
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and local officials are collaborating to introduce exciting new initiatives:
Dragon route adventure: A thrilling journey through 4,088 curves, perfect for road-trip enthusiasts.
Cultural and artistic experiences: From local food and fashion to art and film-inspired itineraries, Mae Hong Son will immerse visitors in its rich heritage, including the lifestyles of nine main ethnic groups and their subcultures.
Long-stay tourism: Tailored for those seeking a serene retreat, this initiative allows tourists to blend work, relaxation, and cultural exploration in this picturesque province.
Must-visit destinations
Key attractions include Ban Rak Thai, a Chinese-Thai village surrounded by tea plantations and Gloselo Viewpoint, where visitors can marvel at the sea mist stretching across the Thai-Myanmar border, continue to captivate tourists. Other gems are Pai, known for its laid-back vibe, Mae La Noi and Mae Sariang for their tranquil beauty and Pang Mapha, famous for its caves and hiking trails.
Elevating tourism standards
Recognising a surge in popularity, Mae Hong Son is committed to improving its hospitality standards. With nearly 7,000 rooms available across the province, accommodations are being upgraded to ensure comfort and quality. Moreover, training programmes for tour operators, hoteliers and restaurant owners aim to deliver memorable experiences that keep tourists coming back.
Insider tips for travellers
Stay safe online: Beware of fake booking pages, particularly for popular spots like Ban Rak Thai. Confirm accommodations through official TAT channels or trusted local associations.
Explore off the beaten path: Visit less-known districts like Khun Yuam to enjoy untouched nature and cultural festivals.
Engage with locals: Participate in activities like tea tasting, crafting workshops, and village homestays to connect with Mae Hong Son’s cultural essence.