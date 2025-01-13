SRT opens bookings for vintage train trips to Thai beauty spots

Tickets for the vintage Kiha 183 train are priced at 1,499 baht for one-day trips and 3,999 baht for overnight trips.

One-day trips to Mrigadayavan Palace in Phetchaburi are available January 18-19. Overnight two-day trips to Phimai Historical Park in Nakhon Ratchasima will run on January 25-26.

Four different trips are available in February, starting from one-day trips to see the spectacular display for red monkey-flower blossoms in Saraburi on February 1-2.

Next come art-and-culture trips to Ratchaburi on February 8-9, followed by a two-day “King Narai the Great culture tour” to Lopburi on February 15-16.

Last but not least, one-day World War II history trips to Kanchanaburi are scheduled on February 22-23.