SRT opens bookings for vintage train trips to Thai beauty spots

The one-day and overnight weekend trips cover fares, accommodation, tour services, onboard food and drinks, and insurance.
The luxury Royal Blossom train offers two daytrips from Bangkok, with tickets priced at 1,799 baht.
The first features sunflower fields and spectacular sunset views over the Pa Sak Jolasid Dam in Lopburi, available January 18-19 and 25-26.
The second trip covers attractions in Phetchaburi province, such as Wat Phra Phut Saiyat and Phra Ram Ratchaniwet, available February 1-2, 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23.
Tickets for the vintage Kiha 183 train are priced at 1,499 baht for one-day trips and 3,999 baht for overnight trips.
One-day trips to Mrigadayavan Palace in Phetchaburi are available January 18-19. Overnight two-day trips to Phimai Historical Park in Nakhon Ratchasima will run on January 25-26.
Four different trips are available in February, starting from one-day trips to see the spectacular display for red monkey-flower blossoms in Saraburi on February 1-2.
Next come art-and-culture trips to Ratchaburi on February 8-9, followed by a two-day “King Narai the Great culture tour” to Lopburi on February 15-16.
Last but not least, one-day World War II history trips to Kanchanaburi are scheduled on February 22-23.
Tickets for the trips can be booked at train stations nationwide or via the D-Ticket app. For more information, visit the SRT booking website or Facebook page.