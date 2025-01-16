From marginal life to homestay owner: Brighter days on Koh Nok Phao

“I had spent my whole life with the sea. And even if I almost died in the sea, I had never thought that I would one day shift to tourism,” Seth said. He said he made the decision only after he realized how uncontrollable Mother Nature was. After contemplating his relatives’ suggestion for seven days, Seth spent all his savings – amounting to 700,000 baht - as the initial capital for his “homestay venture”.

Back then, starting a homestay business on a remote island like Koh Nok Phao was hugely challenging. Transportation was not as convenient as today. Public boat services were not available. Promoting Koh Nok Phao would require a large amount of money, given that Thailand’s social media was still in its infancy at that time. Many of Seth’s friends thus tried to change his mind. Yet, Seth did not give up his plan. He even constructed rooms for his guests himself. Created by much of Seth’s time, money and energy, “Koh Nok Phao Homestay” finally sprang into operation. Seth learnt how to produce social-media content from his wife’s elder sister and uploaded it on his business’s Facebook page. After a while, his homestay business attracted its first group of guests. This group had 16 members, all of them working for an electricity authority in Bangkok. These tourists were interested in Seth’s homestay services because Koh Nok Phao was different from other islands.

The cost of being excluded

For his guests’ satisfaction, Seth served as a tour guide, a captain and a butler. His wife, meanwhile, functioned as a chef. She cooked four meals for the visitors. Her dishes focused on fresh seafood and flavorful Southern delicacies. Big highlights were “grilled violet sea snails with butter”, which were rare to find. Guests were so impressed that they decided to stay at Seth’s place for one more night. Their response boosted Seth’s morale to the point that he was determined to develop his homestay business further and made it a mission to ensure all his guests have a beautiful memory of Koh Nok Phao.

“Whitewater rafting” is a recreational activity Seth has prepared for his guests’ entertainment. His raft is unique, made of several large colorful Styrofoam sheets and nylon ropes. For guests’ safety, they are required to wear life vests during the activity. Seth drags the raft around with his boat. The chosen route is fantastic, covering highlights such as Longhon Beach (covered with white shells), a sundown vantage point, and a swallow cave that is accessible through a trek.

While Seth’s homestay business was doing well and his family’s quality of life improved, it shouldered a hefty “lost opportunity cost”. Because Koh Nok Phao was far from urban development, it hardly had access to mobile phones or broadband internet signals.

“Koh Nok Phao residents were marginal. When we wanted to communicate with outsiders, we had to ride our motorcycle to the tip of our island because it was the only area on Koh Nok Phao that could catch signals from a base station elsewhere. Often, our potential customers could not contact us. When we got the signal and called back, they would tell us that they had already made a booking at another place. Several customers also cancelled their plan to stay with us after knowing that there was no cell phone service,” Seth recounted about the difficulty in the past.

Life is good with the internet.

One day, while driving his boat to bring a tour group to Samui Island, Seth noticed a man carrying unusual electronic devices. It was as if he was testing signals. Curious, Seth asked what he was doing. After the man identified himself as a high-level executive of True Corporation, Seth told him about his ordeals. The two men discussed many problems from the lack of communication signals in detail. Yet, after that encounter, Seth felt it was too much to dream of getting a cell phone signal on Koh Nok Phao. The island, after all, had just about 100 residents.

Three months later, a big team of True turned up in Koh Nok Phao to survey a site for setting up a base station. Seth could not believe his eyes and approached the team to double-check. Not just Seth but also other residents of Koh Nok Phao were over the moon, upon receiving assurances that they would soon get a clear cell phone signal.

True has operated the base station on Koh Nok Phao for more than five years now, giving locals communications services that are the lifeline of the digital age. Their quality of life has thus improved thanks to their instant access to information. Backed by better communication services, Seth’s Koh Nok Phao Homestay has been prospering. Now, its Facebook fan page has attracted thousands of followers. Rooms have been fully booked till March next year. Seth has already replaced his long-tail boat with a 50-seat speedboat to accommodate his growing business.

“Internet and cell phone signals are the heart of contemporary lifestyles. Koh Nok Phao, which once looked like a deserted island, now ranks among Surat Thani’s Top 10 attractions,” Seth said proudly.

If you wish to indulge in Koh Nok Phao’s tranquillity and charm, local ways of life, crisp air and fresh seafood, browse to Facebook: Koh Nok Phaoโฮมสเตย์.