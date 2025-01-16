Thai airports brace for 4 million travellers over Chinese New Year

The Transport Ministry forecasts Thailand will be visited by over 4 million foreign tourists during the Chinese New Year festival, marking a 10.4% increase from last year.
Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said foreign arrivals are expected to top 4 million in the week from January 24 to February 2, including around 770,000 from China – a 22.6% increase from the previous year.
Suriya, who doubles as deputy prime minister, emphasised the importance of service quality and safety for tourists, saying airport staff numbers would be increased over the Lunar New Year festival.
Airports of Thailand CEO Keerati Kitmanawat said all six international airports would ensure passenger comfort, speed, and safety, using technology to reduce waiting times over the holiday period.
AOT anticipates a 10.4% increase in air traffic at the six airports over Chinese New Year week, projecting 4.03 million passengers, or an average of 403,182 passengers daily, and 2,460 flights per day, up 16.7% from last year.
Passenger numbers and flight projections: