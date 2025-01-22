Thailand tops the list as ASEAN travelers\' number one dream destination

The findings reveal that 81% of respondents plan to travel internationally, with over half favouring nearby destinations within Southeast Asia. Thailand continues to stand out as the most popular destination in the region. The report also highlights key habits of digital-savvy travellers, who increasingly prioritize technology and sustainability in their journeys. Notable trends include 86% of travellers likely to use tools such as AR, VR, or AI for travel-related activities, 81% preferring to book flights and accommodations online independently, and 78% expressing a willingness to pay a premium for sustainable travel options.
Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, Senior Director of Commercial and Marketing at Grab Thailand, commented: “ASEAN tourists represent one of the most significant markets for Thailand, contributing substantially to our tourism industry each year. In 2024, Thailand welcomed over 10.6 million travellers from ASEAN countries, accounting for 30% of all international arrivals.”
“According to Grab’s survey conducted among users in six countries—Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand—with responses from 11,074 participants, 81% plan to travel internationally, an increase from 72% the previous year, while over half (52%) prefer destinations within Southeast Asia, followed by East Asia (44%), including China, Japan, and South Korea. Thailand ranks as the number one most popular destination, followed by Singapore and Malaysia, thanks to its natural attractions and cultural charm—a key soft power promoted by the Thai government through events such as music festivals, concerts, food festivals, and traditional celebrations like Songkran and Loy Krathong.”
Grab also shared key insights into the travel behaviours and trends of ASEAN digital travellers:
• The Rise of Tech-Savvy Travelers: 86% of tourists are likely to use technology such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for travel-related activities, including gathering travel information, previewing destinations, comparing prices, and planning itineraries.
• The Popularity of DIY Trip Planning: A significant majority (81%) prefer planning their trips independently, with nearly two-thirds booking flights, accommodations, and attractions online themselves. Meanwhile, 18% still opt for tour packages to save time.
• Budget-Conscious Spending: 82% of travellers set a budget for their trips in advance, though more than half occasionally exceed it. Additionally, 56% say their travel budget has increased from last year, while 53% are worried about inflation.
• Emphasis on Safety and Peace of Mind: 68% of respondents are likely to purchase travel insurance, covering issues such as lost or damaged luggage, flight delays or cancellations, and medical emergencies.
• Embracing Sustainable Journeys: Today’s travelers are increasingly prioritizing sustainability. 45% consistently choose sustainable travel options, such as using eco-friendly transportation, reducing plastic consumption, and supporting local businesses or communities. Moreover, 78% are willing to pay a premium for businesses with sustainable practices.
Download the full Travel Insights 2024 report [here].