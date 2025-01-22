Thailand tops the list as ASEAN travelers\' number one dream destination

Grab also shared key insights into the travel behaviours and trends of ASEAN digital travellers:

• The Rise of Tech-Savvy Travelers: 86% of tourists are likely to use technology such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for travel-related activities, including gathering travel information, previewing destinations, comparing prices, and planning itineraries.

• The Popularity of DIY Trip Planning: A significant majority (81%) prefer planning their trips independently, with nearly two-thirds booking flights, accommodations, and attractions online themselves. Meanwhile, 18% still opt for tour packages to save time.

• Budget-Conscious Spending: 82% of travellers set a budget for their trips in advance, though more than half occasionally exceed it. Additionally, 56% say their travel budget has increased from last year, while 53% are worried about inflation.

• Emphasis on Safety and Peace of Mind: 68% of respondents are likely to purchase travel insurance, covering issues such as lost or damaged luggage, flight delays or cancellations, and medical emergencies.

• Embracing Sustainable Journeys: Today’s travelers are increasingly prioritizing sustainability. 45% consistently choose sustainable travel options, such as using eco-friendly transportation, reducing plastic consumption, and supporting local businesses or communities. Moreover, 78% are willing to pay a premium for businesses with sustainable practices.

Download the full Travel Insights 2024 report [here].