Thai govt pushes Chiang Mai for World Heritage status

The Ministry of Culture is advancing efforts to have Chiang Mai designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site, aligning with the government’s strategy to elevate Thai tourism and soft power globally.



This year, the ministry is pursuing its objectives through four policies, three approaches, and two models towards one goal: positioning Thailand as a top destination for cultural, artistic, and religious tourism.



As part of this effort, plans are under way to enhance services at museums, historical sites, historical parks, national libraries, and cultural learning centres across the country.



Discussions were recently held with Nirat Pongsitthavorn, governor of Chiang Mai, to further the provincial capital's nomination as a World Heritage site.