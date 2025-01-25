Thai govt pushes Chiang Mai for World Heritage status

The Ministry of Culture is advancing efforts to have Chiang Mai designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site, aligning with the government’s strategy to elevate Thai tourism and soft power globally.
This year, the ministry is pursuing its objectives through four policies, three approaches, and two models towards one goal: positioning Thailand as a top destination for cultural, artistic, and religious tourism.
As part of this effort, plans are under way to enhance services at museums, historical sites, historical parks, national libraries, and cultural learning centres across the country.
Discussions were recently held with Nirat Pongsitthavorn, governor of Chiang Mai, to further the provincial capital's nomination as a World Heritage site.
Chiang Mai was added to UNESCO’s Tentative List in 2015. The nomination dossier has been in development since then, with ongoing refinements to meet UNESCO’s requirements.
Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, the minister of culture, highlighted Chiang Mai’s significance as the cultural heart of the Lanna Kingdom, with a history spanning 730 years. Its rich heritage includes iconic temples and landmarks, with Doi Suthep Temple serving as a spiritual and cultural center.
The minister said: "Provincial authorities and relevant agencies are working tirelessly to complete this report. The Ministry of Culture, through the Fine Arts Department, will collaborate with Chiang Mai Province to finalise and submit the dossier to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre in Paris. Success is achievable with the collective effort of all stakeholders, especially the people of Chiang Mai."
Thailand currently boasts five cultural World Heritage sites. The ministry is committed to ensuring that each region in the country has at least one, recognising their cultural value as an economic asset.
This year, Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat has also been proposed for UNESCO recognition, while Chiang Mai remains a priority as the next potential World Heritage site.
Plans for Chiang Mai include designating key heritage zones and promoting historic sites such as Doi Suthep Temple, Wat Chedi Yot, Wat Suan Dok, Wat Phra Singh, and Wat Umong.