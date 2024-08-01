Chadchart promises to repay THB12-bn debt to BTSC in 140 days

Chadchart said the BMA would mostly use money from its 90 billion baht budget for fiscal 2025 to pay the debt and it has earned 2 billion baht from ticket sales that would also be used to pay the debt.

The governor said the BMA did not intend to breach its contract with the BTSC but it had to stop paying for the O&M cost due to a coup order.

The BMA was earlier instructed by the coup order to add the O&M cost for calculating the new contract with the BTSC when it would deliberate the extension of the BTS Skytrain concession, Chadchart said.

However, the Cabinet refused to reaffirm the coup order so the BTSC filed the lawsuit with the Central Administrative Court in 2021, demanding the BMA and KT pay the O&M cost.

Chadchart said the BMA initially thought it had to get approval from the Cabinet first, but on July 26 the Supreme Administrative Court ruled that the BMA could honour the debt without having to wait for approval from the Cabinet.

“I expect the debt payment will be done within 140 days and I’ll try to make sure it’s done before 180 days in line with the court’s order,” Chadchart said.

