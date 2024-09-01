  Foreign envoys join Thai silk fashion show to honour Queen Mother

Ambassadors from 41 countries joined a special Thai silk fashion show held by the Culture Ministry on Saturday to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

The special fashion show was held at the Royal Thai Navy’s Auditorium and was presided over by caretaker Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol.

The fashion show was held in four acts as:

- Elaborate costumes of Siam performed by some Cabinet members and representatives from government agencies.

- Local wisdom of fabric patterns performed by ambassadors from 41 countries.

- Elaborate Thai silk performed by representatives from 32 nations

- Siam, kingdom of local wisdom performed by honorary consuls from 20 nations.