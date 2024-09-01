  Foreign envoys join Thai silk fashion show to honour Queen Mother

Ambassadors from 41 countries joined a special Thai silk fashion show held by the Culture Ministry on Saturday to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
The special fashion show was held at the Royal Thai Navy’s Auditorium and was presided over by caretaker Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol.
The fashion show was held in four acts as:
- Elaborate costumes of Siam performed by some Cabinet members and representatives from government agencies.
- Local wisdom of fabric patterns performed by ambassadors from 41 countries.
- Elaborate Thai silk performed by representatives from 32 nations
- Siam, kingdom of local wisdom performed by honorary consuls from 20 nations.
The event was also live broadcast via social media to 93 countries around the country with cooperation between the Public Relations Department and foreign embassies in Thailand.
During the finale round, Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel represented the foreign diplomats to wish Queen Sirikit a belated happy birthday for her birthday on August 12.
Apart from the fashion show, there were also two cultural shows. The first show was the “dances of angels”, or literature characters, and the second show was a light parade of lanterns with puppet show.
Sudawan said the event was held to honour Queen Sirikit for her initiative to promote traditional silk cloths woven by local people to help them earn a living. The event was also held to promote the silk cloth as one of Thailand's soft powers.
During the event, Sudawan also handed out awards to six winners of the fifth Next Big Silk Designer Contest 2023.