Chatuchak Market vendors protest eviction to make way for new venue

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), which runs Chatuchak, confirmed that vendors at 529 stalls in section 30 of the market will not have their annual contracts renewed in October.
Nikorn, a retailer who has sold jeans, pants and skirts for three decades at his section 30 stall, complained to Nation TV on Sunday that he was being evicted despite always paying his rent on time.
He said vendors gathered at the market office on Saturday to protest the evictions.
“We want to know why our contracts for section 30 will not be renewed when they expire in October,” he said.
Nikorn said the BMA City Market Office had informed him that section 30 would be transformed into an activity area, with vendors moved to an inner area.
The move would impact vendors’ income as visitors are more likely to walk in the outer part of the market, he added.
Nikorn said he would refuse to move his stall, insisting that the City Market Office should improve the landscape around the clocktower to attract more people instead.
He added that section 30 vendors would submit a letter to City Hall in Din Daeng district on Wednesday, asking Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt to handle the issue.
Chatuchak Market director Suthon Suwanpanon confirmed plans to upgrade the clocktower area as a landmark for concerts and other activities.
He said the clocktower zone had been reduced from 19 metres to just 5 metres due to the encroachment of stalls in section 30. Removing the stalls would allow improvements, including burying overhead cables and turning the clocktower into a venue for live music, which could attract more visitors.
He added that the evicted vendors could rent empty stalls elsewhere at Chatuchak or ask to move to another market under the City Market Office.
Suthon also urged vendors to improve their marketing both offline and online to attract more visitors to Chatuchak. Pointing out that 70% of visitors to the market are foreigners, he suggested that vendors develop products to attract international customers.