Chatuchak Market vendors protest eviction to make way for new venue

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), which runs Chatuchak, confirmed that vendors at 529 stalls in section 30 of the market will not have their annual contracts renewed in October.

Nikorn, a retailer who has sold jeans, pants and skirts for three decades at his section 30 stall, complained to Nation TV on Sunday that he was being evicted despite always paying his rent on time.

He said vendors gathered at the market office on Saturday to protest the evictions.

“We want to know why our contracts for section 30 will not be renewed when they expire in October,” he said.