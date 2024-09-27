AOT unveils 4-point strategy, paving way to green airports

The Airports of Thailand (AOT) has unveiled a strategy to transform six international airports under its management into “green” airports, in line with the country’s net zero emission policy.

The AOT manages Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang, Phuket and Hat Yai airports, which account for 95% of domestic and international flights.

The strategy for green airports focuses on four main aspects: Connectivity, system integration, sustainability, and airport size, Jakkraphob Jarassri, AOT’s chief advisor for engineering and construction, said.

He was speaking at the seminar "Road to Net Zero 2024: The Extraordinary Green", hosted by Thansettakij newspaper on Thursday.

Jakkraphob explained that for the connectivity component, the AOT aims to improve its facilities and link with other transport networks, including railways and ferries to ensure seamless travel to popular destinations throughout Thailand.

The AOT also aims to integrate all related systems including the immigration process, ticket and hotel reservations on one platform for the convenience of travellers, he added.