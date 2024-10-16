Activists call for ‘just’ climate change laws, carbon credit system

More than 200 climate activists on Monday gathered in front of the United Nations Headquarters in Bangkok urging the Thai government to stop the climate change laws and carbon credit system that benefit large corporations.

According to participants, the activity titled “System Change Not Climate Crisis” calls for climate justice from the government before it attends the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP29, being held in Azerbaijan from November 11-22.

The activity included an open seminar on climate justice, problems of the carbon credit system, and how the current climate policy enables large corporations to reap profits from natural resources.

On Tuesday, activists submitted an open letter to the executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), before marching to the head office of the Natural Resource and Environment Ministry to urge the government to stop greenwashing large corporations responsible for carbon emissions.

Activists from Greenpeace Thailand reportedly hung a 10 by 10 metre banner on the ministry’s building, reading “People Before Profit" in English, followed by a text in Thai translating “Stop greenwashing giant carbon-emitting companies”.