Sugar mill resumes operation after protest threat

The Thai Sugar Udon Thani mill has been allowed to resume operations after being banned from purchasing farmers’ sugarcane.

The Udon Thani Provincial Industrial Office announced that the mill can resume operations and restart its machinery.

Since Wednesday, a large group of farmers had camped outside the mill, demanding the company purchase their harvest—stored in about 2,000 trucks. The farmers showed up after learning that the Industry Ministry had ordered the mill to stop buying charred sugarcane.