Chalerm removed from Pheu Thai’s private Line group

He said he was at Khamronwit’s home after the polling stations closed, so Pheu Thai should expel him as well. He also said that he and Khamronwit were close friends and he had helped him at the Pathum Thani CEO election before this one, but the party did not take any action then.

“Please expel me immediately as people are now fed up with this sort of news,” he said.

Chalerm went on to say that when Pheu Thai learned of his son visiting Khamronwit on the election day (June 30), some core members turned against him and there was so much strife that Paetongtarn personally asked him to mediate.

Despite this, he said, Paetongtarn still summoned Wan to the party headquarters to reprimand him because some core members were still dissatisfied. This prompted Wan to leave the party, he said.

Chalerm also challenged Thaksin to hold an open debate with him over who owes who a debt of gratitude in politics.

Meanwhile, Paetongtarn said she had only just learned that Chalerm was also at Khamronwit’s home on June 30, adding that she had never asked his son to leave the party.

As for Chalerm’s challenge for her to expel him, she said the party had no policy of expelling MPs. She added that she would not visit Chalerm at his home and if he wishes to speak to her, he can meet her at the party HQ in front of the party’s secretary-general and director.

“It will have to be done professionally,” she said.

As for Chalerm challenging Thaksin for a debate, she said he should inform her father personally.

