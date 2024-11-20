TAT and EVA Air Renew Partnership to Promote Thailand as a World-Class Tourist Destination

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and EVA Air today announced the renewal of their strategic partnership with the signing of a new Letter of Intent (LOI). This agreement builds on the success of their previous collaboration and outlines a comprehensive plan to further boost tourism to Thailand from key markets around the world.





“Over the past year, our collaboration with EVA Air has yielded remarkable results. Their extensive network and exceptional service have facilitated travel to Thailand for visitors worldwide” said Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of TAT. “This continued alliance will enable us to further showcase Thailand's unique culture, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality. Through joint marketing efforts, we will inspire travel and solidify Thailand's position as a must-visit destination.”





“Our ongoing partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand continues to bring great benefits, creating exciting opportunities to strengthen Thailand’s position as a premier destination in both established and emerging markets,” said Mr. Albert Liao, Executive Vice President of EVA Air. “Through joint marketing and tailored travel packages, we’re proud to promote Thailand’s unique attractions and warm hospitality to travelers worldwide, expanding Thailand’s reach across EVA Air’s network.”

The LOI was signed by Ms. Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Asia and South Pacific), and Mr. Tang Tseng, EVA Air Vice President in a signing ceremony held at the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Head Quarter in Bangkok.