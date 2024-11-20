TAT and EVA Air Renew Partnership to Promote Thailand as a World-Class Tourist Destination

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and EVA Air today announced the renewal of their strategic partnership with the signing of a new Letter of Intent (LOI). This agreement builds on the success of their previous collaboration and outlines a comprehensive plan to further boost tourism to Thailand from key markets around the world.
“Over the past year, our collaboration with EVA Air has yielded remarkable results. Their extensive network and exceptional service have facilitated travel to Thailand for visitors worldwide” said Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of TAT. “This continued alliance will enable us to further showcase Thailand's unique culture, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality. Through joint marketing efforts, we will inspire travel and solidify Thailand's position as a must-visit destination.”
“Our ongoing partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand continues to bring great benefits, creating exciting opportunities to strengthen Thailand’s position as a premier destination in both established and emerging markets,” said Mr. Albert Liao, Executive Vice President of EVA Air. “Through joint marketing and tailored travel packages, we’re proud to promote Thailand’s unique attractions and warm hospitality to travelers worldwide, expanding Thailand’s reach across EVA Air’s network.”
The LOI was signed by Ms. Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Asia and South Pacific), and Mr. Tang Tseng, EVA Air Vice President in a signing ceremony held at the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Head Quarter in Bangkok.
Witnessing the signing were Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of TAT, Mr. Albert Liao, Executive Vice President, EVA Air. Together attended the ceremony by executives from both sides.
This renewed partnership underscores the commitment of both TAT and EVA Air to position Thailand as a must-visit destination and enhance the travel experience for visitors covering the areas include:
As EVA Air has renewed its LOI with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, EVA Air Executive Vice President Liao has also shared the airline’s plans to launch new cities to further enhance this collaboration.
He noted that for Southeast Asia, the available transfer cities include Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei (Taoyuan), and Hong Kong. Compared to airports in other countries, which tend to be large and have longer transfer times, Taoyuan Airport is "small but beautiful," allowing for quicker transfers without much waiting time. Additionally, with the high frequency of Southeast Asian flights, passengers don’t have to wait half a day for connecting flights, which gives Taoyuan Airport an advantage over other airports.
Also, it is considering the rising demand for transfer services due to the shifting supply chain, Southeast Asia to North America transfer routes remain a priority, with cities like Boston, Washington, and Dallas in North America being evaluated for future expansion.
“Besides, we currently offer 28 flights per week between Bangkok and Taipei, 7 flights between Chiangmai and Taipei. According to statistics, 910,000 travelers from Taiwan have visited Thailand so far. In response to this demand, we plan to add 4 additional flights per week from 15 January to 29 March, 2025, bringing the total to 39 weekly flights from Thailand to Taipei,” he added.
EVA Air, a Taiwan-based airline and Star Alliance member, provides passenger and cargo services to around 60 destinations worldwide. EVA Air is known for its high-quality service and modern fleet.
In its short-haul network, EVA Air offers 28 weekly flights between Bangkok and Taipei, daily flights between Taipei and Chiang Mai, and connects Bangkok with Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, and Macau via Taipei.
For long-haul routes, EVA Air operates 87 weekly flights via Taipei, linking Thailand to major North American gateways like Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Seattle, and Houston in the USA, and Toronto and Vancouver in Canada, and is the leading carrier for bringing North American tourists to Thailand.
It also provides direct flights from Bangkok to key European cities, including London, Vienna, and Amsterdam, and via Taipei flights to Paris, Milan, and Munich. In response to the ever-growing demand for travel to Thailand, we plan to add four additional flights from 15 January to 29 March, 2025, bringing our Bangkok-Taipei route to 32 flights per week.
EVA Air was honored by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards as one of The Best International Airlines. EVA Air has garnered further accolades, including recognition from Travel + Leisure readers as one of the top 10 World’s Best International Airlines for 2024, and the airline has been certified as a 5-Star Airline for the ninth consecutive year by SKYTRAX, also winning 16 airline-based awards at SKYTRAX’s “2024 Global Airline Awards,”.
For more information : https://www.evaair.com/en-th/index.html