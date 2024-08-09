CASE studies Thailand\'s potential and pushes policy to unlock agrivoltaics

This forum builds upon a previous focus group discussion on "Recommended Policy and Regulation pertaining Agrivoltaics in Thailand" held on 27 June. The event aimed to establish a knowledge foundation, facilitate opinion exchange, and validate in-depth information gathered from relevant stakeholders with the potential to develop agrivoltaics technology.

Participants included representatives from the agricultural sector, land use sector, the energy sector, and private enterprises, to prepare and find approaches for developing policies, regulations, and rules for integrating agrivoltaics in Thailand.

Sascha Oppowa, Director of the project CASE, stated during the opening session: "Agrivoltaics offers a promising approach to maximising agricultural production, land use efficiency, and energy generation.

This workshop will help shape the direction of agrivoltaics development in Thailand, leading to a better understanding of current and potential future regulations and policies, diversifying income sources for farmers, and contributing to the country's renewable energy and carbon neutrality goals.”