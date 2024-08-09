CASE studies Thailand\'s potential and pushes policy to unlock agrivoltaics

This forum builds upon a previous focus group discussion on "Recommended Policy and Regulation pertaining Agrivoltaics in Thailand" held on 27 June. The event aimed to establish a knowledge foundation, facilitate opinion exchange, and validate in-depth information gathered from relevant stakeholders with the potential to develop agrivoltaics technology.
Participants included representatives from the agricultural sector, land use sector, the energy sector, and private enterprises, to prepare and find approaches for developing policies, regulations, and rules for integrating agrivoltaics in Thailand.
Sascha Oppowa, Director of the project CASE, stated during the opening session: "Agrivoltaics offers a promising approach to maximising agricultural production, land use efficiency, and energy generation.
This workshop will help shape the direction of agrivoltaics development in Thailand, leading to a better understanding of current and potential future regulations and policies, diversifying income sources for farmers, and contributing to the country's renewable energy and carbon neutrality goals.”
Key policy recommendations discussed at the forum include:
1. Promoting land use for both agricultural and energy purposes by permitting and defining land use categories for agrivoltaics.
2. Supporting agrivoltaics project development to increase the share of renewable energy, with increased subsidies, incentives, and financial support.
3. Encouraging farmers to adopt agrivoltaics through government-provided knowledge and financial support, utilising a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model.
4. Supporting the development of agrivoltaics in agricultural areas with below-average income and crop yields.
5. Incorporating agrivoltaics into the national plan for greenhouse gas emission reduction and adaptation.
Proposed measures and regulations include:
1. Establishing standards for design, installation, grid connection, operation, maintenance, and safety for agrivoltaics projects.
2. Defining regulations and standards for grid connection of agrivoltaics projects.
3. Determining land use categories for agrivoltaics.
4. Implementing financial support measures such as feed-in tariffs, tax credits, and low-interest loans.
5. Developing guidelines for Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) to monitor and evaluate agrivoltaics projects.
6. Establishing training programmes and certification for farmers and stakeholders involved in agrivoltaics.
Associate Professor Nipon Ketjoy and Associate Professor Prapita Thanarak, researchers from SGtech, commented that Agrivoltaics is a novel concept for many countries worldwide, including Thailand.
Given Thailand's agricultural prominence and extensive farmland, coupled with its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065, this study and focus group on agrivoltaics potential marks a crucial first step in advancing this concept at the policy level.
If successfully implemented, it will enhance land use efficiency for agriculture, bolster energy security, and promote sustainability in the agricultural sector.
The policy recommendations validated at the forum will guide the development of laws and support programmes for agrivoltaics in Thailand. A report is expected to be prepared this August, with a comprehensive report to follow.