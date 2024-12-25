13 Thai companies included in the DJSI World Index

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2024

2024 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices name firms committed to sustainability

Several Thai corporations have been included in the globally renowned Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) this year, reflecting the commitment to sustainability, society and environment of the country’s private sector.

Launched in 1999, DJSI are a family of indices evaluating the sustainability performance of thousands of companies trading publicly, operated under a strategic partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM (Sustainable Asset Management) of the S&P Dow Jones Indices.

A defined set of criteria is used to assess the economic, social, and environmental opportunities of the companies that the DJSI has listed, which are chosen based on the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) scores by RobecoSAM.

The evaluation of CSA for the year 2024 will be concluded in January 2025. As of December 24, 13 Thai companies have been included in the DJSI World Index, which covers companies with CSA score in the top 10% from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The 13 companies, divided by type of industry, are:

Banks: Kasikornbank Pcl and SCB X Pcl

Consumer discretionary distribution and retail: Central Retail Corporation Pcl

Consumer staples distribution and retail: CP ALL Pcl

Energy: PTT Pcl and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl

Food and Beverage: Thai Beverage Pcl

Healthcare equipment and services: Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl

Materials: Indorama Ventures Pcl and PTT Global Chemical Pcl

Real estate management and development: Central Pattana Pcl

Technology hardware and equipment: Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl

Transportation: Airports of Thailand Pcl

Meanwhile, 26 Thai companies have been included in this year’s DJSI Emerging Markets Index, which listed companies in 20 emerging markets with top 10% CSA score.

The DJSI Emerging Markets Index is a subset of the DJSI World Index. Companies can be listed in both indices if they fit the index criteria.

These 26 companies, divided by type of industry, are:

Banks: Kasikornbank Pcl and SCB X Pcl

Consumer discretionary distribution and retail: Central Retail Corporation Pcl, Home Product Center Pcl, and PTT Oil and Retail Business Pcl

Consumer services: Asset World Corp Pcl

Consumer staples distribution and retail: Berli Jucker Pcl and CP All Pcl

Energy: Banpu Pcl, IRPC Pcl, PTT Pcl, and Thai Oil Pcl

Food and beverage: Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl, Thai Beverage Pcl, and Thai Union Group Pcl

Healthcare equipment and services: Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl

Materials: Indorama Ventures Pcl, PTT Global Chemical Pcl and SCG Packaging Pcl

Real estate management and development: Central Pattana Pcl

Telecommunication services: True Corporation Pcl

Transportation: Airports of Thailand Pcl and BTS Group Holdings Pcl

Utilities: Electricity Generating Pcl (EGCO), Energy Absolute Pcl and Global Power Synergy Pcl.

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
