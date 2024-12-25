13 Thai companies included in the DJSI World Index

Several Thai corporations have been included in the globally renowned Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) this year, reflecting the commitment to sustainability, society and environment of the country’s private sector.

Launched in 1999, DJSI are a family of indices evaluating the sustainability performance of thousands of companies trading publicly, operated under a strategic partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM (Sustainable Asset Management) of the S&P Dow Jones Indices.

A defined set of criteria is used to assess the economic, social, and environmental opportunities of the companies that the DJSI has listed, which are chosen based on the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) scores by RobecoSAM.

The evaluation of CSA for the year 2024 will be concluded in January 2025. As of December 24, 13 Thai companies have been included in the DJSI World Index, which covers companies with CSA score in the top 10% from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.