Industry Ministry eyes cutting emissions by 7.2 million tonnes per year

Speaking at the “Moving Green Forward” event hosted by the Department of Industrial Promotion in Bangkok on Friday, Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul underscored that the industrial sector was largely responsible for greenhouse gas emissions in the past decades.

She said the ministry and department were committed to driving the Thai industrial sector on the path of sustainability and supporting the transformation towards green industry, with three mechanisms.

Green Productivity will drive Thailand to become a leading manufacturing base for electric vehicles (EV) and components. It will support the use of clean energy, such as installation of solar rooftops and the ‘Green Power Plant’ project, besides establishing Thailand’s first circular industrial estate in the EEC area. Recycling will be promoted to reduce industrial wastes. Support for quality sugarcane farming will facilitate the use of sugarcane leaves as biofuel in biomass power plants to address PM2.5 issues. Innovation will be promoted to improve production efficiency in an environmentally friendly manner, such as green mining, green industry, and the BCG (bio-circular-green) economic model.

Green Marketing will prepare the industrial sector and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for the new era markets with trade barriers, laws, and regulations related to managing global warming challenges. It will support the Carbon Footprint of Product and Carbon Footprint of Organisation initiatives, and promote environmentally friendly packaging.