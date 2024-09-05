Germany agency to help three Thai cities tackle emission problems

The Urban-Act: Integrated Urban Climate Action for Low-Carbon & Resilient Cities came as greenhouse gas emissions in cities accounted for 75% of total emissions, which are likely to increase due to the increasing population.

The project is being piloted in 14 cities in five countries: China, India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. GIZ and the Office of the Permanent Secretary at Thailand’s Interior Ministry signed an agreement on the project on Tuesday.

In Thailand, the Urban-Act will be piloted in Chiang Mai, Phuket and Khon Kaen, focusing on integrating climate change mitigation into the city development plan, said project director Heinrich Gudenus.

He said the integration would include measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve the city environment and adopt a circular economy.

Apart from the Urban-Act, we are working on the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle project to develop an economic zone in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district and Nakhon Si Thammarat, focusing on boosting resilience against climate change, he said.